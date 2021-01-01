Menu

Guillaume DAUPHIN

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

ST. JOHN'S

En résumé

I consider myself as a population biologist who uses various statistical and modelling tools to answer questions about the dynamic processes occuring in a population. My PhD was about an Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar L.) population and while I have a special interest in this species, I am open to work on any biological model.


After completing my PhD in 2009, I have now taken a 2 years post doctoral position at the INRA of Saint Pée sur Nivelle to work on the viability of a french natural population of Atlantic salmon and to look at the impact of stocking on this population.

Mes compétences :
Modélisation
Biologie
Recherche scientifique
Statistiques
Bureautique
Microsoft Office
Recherche
Statistique
Communication
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Environnement

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.guillaume-dauphin.ataxa88.ru

  • Department of fisheries and oceans - Biologist

    2018 - 2018 Development of smolt capture-mark-recapture model for the restigouche watershed

  • University of new Brunswick - Post doctoral fellow

    2015 - 2017

  • Ministère du Développement durable, de l’Environnement, de la Faune et des Parcs - Consultant

    2013 - 2014 Atlantic salmon populations have been declining since the 1970's . Commercial fisheries have been closed since 2000 in Canada while angling remains and generate important income in the Quebec province.
    the current management plan involves conservation limits defined for each river. These conservation limits are obtained by using a stock-recruitment model developed in the 1990's. As a consequence of the changes in the population abundances observed in the last decades, it is important to update the stock recruitment model by incorporating recent dataset now available and new statistical modelling tool now available.

    The main objective of this project is to update the stock-recruitment model presently used in the Québec Atlantic salmon management plan.

  • Department of Fisheries and Oceans, St John’s Newfoundland - Post Doctoral Fellow

    2012 - 2015 Recovery strategies for straddling stocks: 3LNO American
    plaice(Hippoglossoides platessoides) and 3NO cod (Gadus morhua).

  • INRA - Post-Doc

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Etude de viabilité de la population naturelle du saumon Atlantique du bassin de l'Allier

  • Loughs Agency - Post-Doc

    2010 - 2010

Formations

  • University Of Glasgow (Glasgow)

    Glasgow 2005 - 2009 Bayesian statistics, Biology, Fisheries

    Faculty of biomedical and life science

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2004 - 2005 Master Professionel Outils mathematiques et Informatique appliques au vivant

    Biomathematiques

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 2003 - 2004 Maitrise de Biologie des populations et des Ecosystemes

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 2002 - 2003 Licence de Biologie des Organismes

  • Université Reims Champagne Ardenne Moulin de la Housse

    Reims 2000 - 2002 SN

Réseau