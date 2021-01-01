Guillaume DAUPHIN

I consider myself as a population biologist who uses various statistical and modelling tools to answer questions about the dynamic processes occuring in a population. My PhD was about an Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar L.) population and while I have a special interest in this species, I am open to work on any biological model.





After completing my PhD in 2009, I have now taken a 2 years post doctoral position at the INRA of Saint Pée sur Nivelle to work on the viability of a french natural population of Atlantic salmon and to look at the impact of stocking on this population.



Mes compétences :

Modélisation

Biologie

Recherche scientifique

Statistiques

Bureautique

Microsoft Office

Recherche

Statistique

Communication

Informatique

Gestion de projet

Environnement