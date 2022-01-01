Guillaume GARAIT

Designer produit passionné par l'objet, après 4 années passées en agences de design j'ai décidé de créer en 2005 mon propre studio de création indépendant basé à Lyon "INOVEO" !

Depuis 14 ans, je collabore en direct avec différentes marques comme designer indépendant, dans des univers très variés : Sport & Loisirs, Bagagerie, Chaussures, Hi-Fi & Electroménager, Puériculture, Jouets, Accessoires de Mode, Mobilier, Décoration...



/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////



French product designer, after having studied industrial design and spent five years working for different design agencies, I decided to create my own independent design studio "INOVEO", based in Lyon (France).

Since 14 years now, I have been collaborating with different brands and customers (for small corporations to large groups) on various and exciting projects !



INOVEO DESIGN STUDIO

https://www.inoveo-design.com



Mes compétences :

Design Industriel

Design Produit

Stratégie

Packaging

Graphisme

Innovation

Textile