Guillaume GARAIT

LYON

Designer produit passionné par l'objet, après 4 années passées en agences de design j'ai décidé de créer en 2005 mon propre studio de création indépendant basé à Lyon "INOVEO" !
Depuis 14 ans, je collabore en direct avec différentes marques comme designer indépendant, dans des univers très variés : Sport & Loisirs, Bagagerie, Chaussures, Hi-Fi & Electroménager, Puériculture, Jouets, Accessoires de Mode, Mobilier, Décoration...

French product designer, after having studied industrial design and spent five years working for different design agencies, I decided to create my own independent design studio "INOVEO", based in Lyon (France).
Since 14 years now, I have been collaborating with different brands and customers (for small corporations to large groups) on various and exciting projects !

INOVEO DESIGN STUDIO
https://www.inoveo-design.com

Mes compétences :
Design Industriel
Design Produit
Stratégie
Packaging
Graphisme
Innovation
Textile

Entreprises

  • INOVEO DESIGN - Designer Produit - Dirigeant

    2005 - maintenant Création en 2005 d'un studio de design indépendant basé à Lyon
    Portefeuille de clients variés :
    Béaba, Timberland Pro, Brisach, Decathlon, Quechua, Oxbow, Descours & Cabaud, Sperian Protection, Bodypack ...

    Plus d'info :
    https://www.inoveo-design.com

  • AVANT-PREMIÈRE DESIGN - Designer Produit / Product Designer

    2003 - 2005 Projets réalisés pour : Tefal, SEB, Amefa, Eurocave, Matières Grise...

  • BARRÉ & ASSOCIÉS - Designer Produit / Product Designer

    2001 - 2003 Projets réalisés pour : Rossignol Roller, Michelin, Colgate, Nestlé, Dior, Lu...

