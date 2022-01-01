Guillaume K

Rolls-Royce Deutschland
- Buyer
Bracknell
2010 - maintenant
Developped and implemented global external supplier and commodity strategies as designated that drove sustainable improvements in quality, cost and delivery.
Engage and support key internal stakeholders to enhance competitive and commercial performance of Rolls- Royce, its customers and its suppliers
Conducted negotiations of long-term supply contracts for designated range of parts and/or services.
Led and coordinated supplier relationships and strategies within designated external supply chain
Operated within the supply chain management team across the full product/service life cycle, ensuring suppliers‘ commercial issues are resolved effectively and efficiently.
Managed sourcing of parts and/or services.
Raised and managed all purchase documents and related data within SAP MM and other Purchasing systems.
Drove creation and deploy cost models for designated commodities, services and products.