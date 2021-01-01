Menu

Guillaume ROBINEAU

MOSCOU / PARIS

En résumé

Objectif : utiliser mes compétences pour servir un projet international au cours des différentes étapes afin d’assurer sa mise en place et son succès.

Mes compétences :
RUSSIA
International project management

Entreprises

  • Grégoire Fey

    maintenant

  • Pratt and Whitney - Deputy Industrial Manager

    2013 - maintenant Program V2500 - PWAEI Switzerland

  • FAURECIA AUTOMOTIVE SEATING - Deputy Program Manager

    nanterre 2011 - 2013 Establishment of Joint Venture with Russian company AVTOVAZ (Togliatti)

  • DAHER CIS - Business Developpement Manager

    Paray-Vieille-Poste 2007 - 2010 DAHER Moscow, Russia
    Customs clearance and international logistics

    - Project management of import procedures
    * For manufacturing equipments and plants
    * For retail project and spare parts (ready to wear, consumer goods, etc...)

    - Project management: organization and reporting

    - Research and identification of new customers
    * Sales lead, networking visit and meeting with prospects all over Russian Federation / business community and legal administration
    * Reply to tenders: winning acquisition 600 000 EUR in 2009 (120 000 in 2008)

    - Flowing-up of exiting portfolio of clients
    Turnover of 3 500 000 EUR for 2009 (1 500 000 in 2008)

    - Implementation of CRM support / financial follow-up

  • DAHER CIS - Trainee commercial departement

    Paray-Vieille-Poste 2006 - 2007 DAHER CIS Moscow Russia

    - Prospecting, sales
    - Management of logistical operations
    - Supply chain monitoring

  • COFACE - Underwrinting departement

    Bois-Colombes 2005 - 2005 COFACE La Défense (92) PUTEAUX court term zone
    - Corporate ratings and sector analysis
    - Credit information and analysis, Underwriting
    - Assistant to the underwriters, report of rendez-vous and meetings

  • Mr Bricolage - Internship salesforce

    La Chapelle Saint-Mesmin 2004 - 2004 Mr Bricolage Nogent sur seine, France
    Do-it-yourself supermarket
    - Merchandising
    - Customer adviser, salesman
    - Management of a promotional campaigns

  • GROUPE SOUFFLET - Summer job

    RENNES – FRANCE 2001 - 2001 July and august 2000-2001
    Summer job

    Holding SOUFFLET, Nogent sur seine (10)
    Worldwide Food Trading and Processing Company
    - Control of transfers of foreign currencies
    - Administrative work
    - Trader assistant

Formations

Réseau