Guillaume ROBINEAU

FAURECIA AUTOMOTIVE SEATING
- Deputy Program Manager
nanterre2011 - 2013Establishment of Joint Venture with Russian company AVTOVAZ (Togliatti)
DAHER CIS
- Business Developpement Manager
Paray-Vieille-Poste2007 - 2010DAHER Moscow, Russia
Customs clearance and international logistics
- Project management of import procedures
* For manufacturing equipments and plants
* For retail project and spare parts (ready to wear, consumer goods, etc...)
- Project management: organization and reporting
- Research and identification of new customers
* Sales lead, networking visit and meeting with prospects all over Russian Federation / business community and legal administration
* Reply to tenders: winning acquisition 600 000 EUR in 2009 (120 000 in 2008)
- Flowing-up of exiting portfolio of clients
Turnover of 3 500 000 EUR for 2009 (1 500 000 in 2008)
- Implementation of CRM support / financial follow-up
DAHER CIS
- Trainee commercial departement
Paray-Vieille-Poste2006 - 2007DAHER CIS Moscow Russia
Bois-Colombes2005 - 2005COFACE La Défense (92) PUTEAUX court term zone
- Corporate ratings and sector analysis
- Credit information and analysis, Underwriting
- Assistant to the underwriters, report of rendez-vous and meetings
Mr Bricolage
- Internship salesforce
La Chapelle Saint-Mesmin2004 - 2004Mr Bricolage Nogent sur seine, France
Do-it-yourself supermarket
- Merchandising
- Customer adviser, salesman
- Management of a promotional campaigns
GROUPE SOUFFLET
- Summer job
RENNES – FRANCE2001 - 2001July and august 2000-2001
Holding SOUFFLET, Nogent sur seine (10)
Worldwide Food Trading and Processing Company
- Control of transfers of foreign currencies
- Administrative work
- Trader assistant