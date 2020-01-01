Retail
Guillaume SOMBART
Guillaume SOMBART
NANTES
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Contrôle de gestion
Informatique
Entreprises
M3 (Groupe DUBREUIL)
- Responsable comptable
2015 - maintenant
SOLIGEST (Groupe DUBREUIL)
- Comptable confirmé
2011 - 2015
GROUPE DUBREUIL
- Comptable
Belleville-sur-Vie
2007 - 2011
BES INVEST - IPH GROUPE SPID
- Comptable
2005 - 2007
Alstom fluides et mecanique
- Assistant comptable
2002 - 2004
Formations
ISEFAC
Nantes
2002 - 2004
Comptabilité