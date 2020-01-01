Menu

Guillaume SOMBART

NANTES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Contrôle de gestion
Informatique

Entreprises

  • M3 (Groupe DUBREUIL) - Responsable comptable

    2015 - maintenant

  • SOLIGEST (Groupe DUBREUIL) - Comptable confirmé

    2011 - 2015

  • GROUPE DUBREUIL - Comptable

    Belleville-sur-Vie 2007 - 2011

  • BES INVEST - IPH GROUPE SPID - Comptable

    2005 - 2007

  • Alstom fluides et mecanique - Assistant comptable

    2002 - 2004

Formations

  • ISEFAC

    Nantes 2002 - 2004 Comptabilité