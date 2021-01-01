Guy NIETCHO

-
APRIL - MORAL CARAIBES - Guadeloupe
- Directeur Général
2010 - maintenant
-
GE MONEY - SOMAFI - Martinique-Guyane
- Directeur Commercial
2009 - 2010
GE Money, Martinique -Guyane, France
Commercial Director
Martinique: In charge of commercial development
220M€ assets – 35 collaborators
Guyane: Management of a Business Uni:85M€ assets – Sales and operations departments
-Management of a multi-disciplinary team over 2 sites:
Commercial, customer and administrative services
-Managing relationship (B2B) with main car dealers: new deals negotiation, yearly objectives, sales workforce animation, monthly follow-up
-Create and develop new partnerships
-In charge of maintaining and developing a portfolio of 35.000 customers
-Development of key products: revolving card, leasing for SME (Small Medium Enterprise).
-Weekly reporting to headquarters in Paris, Budget and operating plan preparation
-Insuring effective controllership and integrity: Compliance, SOX and BALE II controls, Responsible lender
-
GE Money - Guyane
- Managing Director
Paris La Défense Cedex
2007 - 2009
Management of a Business Unit:85M€ assets – Sales and operations departments – 14 collaborators
-Manage branch daily activities
-Portofolio underwriting
-In charge of maintaining and developing a portfolio of 12000 customers - +5% market share - + 18% margin growth vs 2007.
-Development of key products: revolving card, leasing for SME (Small Medium Enterprise)
-Managing relationship (B2B) with main car dealers: yearly objectives negotiation, sales workforce animation.
-Weekly reporting to headquarters in Paris
-Budget and operating plan preparation
-Insuring effective controllership: Compliance, SOX and BALE II controls, Responsible lender
-In charge of relationships with local bank authorities: IEDOM (Banque de France), DGCCRF (Commerce regulator)
-
GE MONEY - martinique
- LEAN SIX SIGMA BLACK BELT
Paris La Défense Cedex
2005 - 2007
In charge of continuous process improvement (client satisfaction, process organisation and productivity).
-Facilitated optimisation sessions – LEAN Kaizen: Improved initiation and back-office processes, reduced wing to wing payment time, reduced administrative task (warranty process, centralised underwriting, checks treatment).
-Creating dashboard tools for the senior management team
-In charge of Green Belts training and coaching of green belts
-
ALTRAN - Belgique
- Research and Development Consultant - Project Manager
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2000 - 2003
-
PHILIPS SEMICONDUCTORS - Zurich
- ELECTRONIC ENGINEER
2000 - 2000