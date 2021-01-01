Menu

Guy NIETCHO

CAYENNE

  • APRIL - MORAL CARAIBES - Guadeloupe - Directeur Général

    2010 - maintenant

  • GE MONEY - SOMAFI - Martinique-Guyane - Directeur Commercial

    2009 - 2010 GE Money, Martinique -Guyane, France
    Commercial Director

    Martinique: In charge of commercial development
    220M€ assets – 35 collaborators
    Guyane: Management of a Business Uni:85M€ assets – Sales and operations departments

    -Management of a multi-disciplinary team over 2 sites:
    Commercial, customer and administrative services
    -Managing relationship (B2B) with main car dealers: new deals negotiation, yearly objectives, sales workforce animation, monthly follow-up
    -Create and develop new partnerships
    -In charge of maintaining and developing a portfolio of 35.000 customers
    -Development of key products: revolving card, leasing for SME (Small Medium Enterprise).
    -Weekly reporting to headquarters in Paris, Budget and operating plan preparation
    -Insuring effective controllership and integrity: Compliance, SOX and BALE II controls, Responsible lender

  • GE Money - Guyane - Managing Director

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2007 - 2009 Management of a Business Unit:85M€ assets – Sales and operations departments – 14 collaborators
    -Manage branch daily activities
    -Portofolio underwriting
    -In charge of maintaining and developing a portfolio of 12000 customers - +5% market share - + 18% margin growth vs 2007.
    -Development of key products: revolving card, leasing for SME (Small Medium Enterprise)
    -Managing relationship (B2B) with main car dealers: yearly objectives negotiation, sales workforce animation.
    -Weekly reporting to headquarters in Paris
    -Budget and operating plan preparation
    -Insuring effective controllership: Compliance, SOX and BALE II controls, Responsible lender
    -In charge of relationships with local bank authorities: IEDOM (Banque de France), DGCCRF (Commerce regulator)

  • GE MONEY - martinique - LEAN SIX SIGMA BLACK BELT

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2005 - 2007 In charge of continuous process improvement (client satisfaction, process organisation and productivity).
    -Facilitated optimisation sessions – LEAN Kaizen: Improved initiation and back-office processes, reduced wing to wing payment time, reduced administrative task (warranty process, centralised underwriting, checks treatment).
    -Creating dashboard tools for the senior management team
    -In charge of Green Belts training and coaching of green belts

  • ALTRAN - Belgique - Research and Development Consultant - Project Manager

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2000 - 2003

  • PHILIPS SEMICONDUCTORS - Zurich - ELECTRONIC ENGINEER

    2000 - 2000

