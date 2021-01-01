Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Gwendal COTTIN
Ajouter
Gwendal COTTIN
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CPCU
- Expert réseau
2014 - maintenant
Tractebel Engineering
- Responsable de Service
GENNEVILLIERS
2011 - 2014
Tractebel Engineering
- Chef de projet
Bruxelles
2008 - 2011
GRT gaz
- Ingénieur projet
Bois-Colombes
2006 - 2008
Formations
Ecole Centrale De Nantes
Nantes
2003 - 2006
Ingénieur Mécanique
Université Nantes
Carquefou
2001 - 2003
Génie Thermique et Energie
Réseau
Guillaume ANDLAUER
Jacques KERNEUR
Jean-Albéric DE BONY
Jean-François COVIN
Maud BOUCHER (LETOURNEL)
Nicolas LAFORTUNE
Nicolas LECROART
Rémi JODEAU
Romain GUERNIC
Ugo SPINAZZOLA