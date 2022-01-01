Retail
Haja RAKOTONIRINA
Haja RAKOTONIRINA
ANTANANARIVO
Entreprises
ESPACELAND SARL
- Gérant
2012 - maintenant
Groupe RAKOTOSON GEORGES
- Responsable Trésorerie
2010 - 2011
GRAPHIC LAND / GRAPHIC PUB
- Chef réseau de vente
2005 - 2010
Formations
Réseau
Andry RATSIMBASON
Christophe POLET
Laza NOELIARIVELO
Miaraka RAMELINA
Nasesy JOSIANE
Rasolofomanana NATACHA
Rovaniaina RAMAROJAONA
Soafih NY RAMY
Sodineg Machine Equipement Tp Pl FRANCE