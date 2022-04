Hajer SAIDI

SUMMARY:

- 14 years working in roads and Infrastructure designs, reviewing and coordination.

- Provide concept and designs for roads and highways (alignment, Profile, grading, BOQ, report).

- Stormwater drainage and Sewerage Networks, Modelling and hydraulic calculation.

- Undertake design reviews according to standards.

- Attend project meeting.

- Following and controlling projects submissions and delay.

- Fully conversant with drafting and designing software as Autocad, Covadis.

- I have a good applying of design criteria and standards such as AASHTO, MUTCD, Dubai Municipality (DM) standards and hydraulic guidelines.



Mes compétences :

Designs

AutoCAD

Road

Earthworks

Drainage

COVADIS

Sewerage

AASHTO