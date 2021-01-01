Hakim BERGADI

Sept 2015 - Today : Senior Buyer APO Renault Technocenter (78)



Electronic Supp-Office - EV2020: BMS/INVERTER/CHARGER22KW 2017-2021

Technical perimeter : Full BOM /Electronic and Mechanical components

Custom automotive, microc/p, PCBA, capacitor, resistor, transformer, mosfet, memories, relay, gate driver, power-module, connectors / EMS contracts for Industrialization.

Performance : 100M€ (Savings Make vs Buy 5 years) / Productivity each year



Thermal & Cooling system APO 2021 :

Technical perimeter : Climbox, Hvac, Compressor, Sensors, Boiler (XXXM€) Performance : 5,4% of TO



Multimedia & Switches APO 2019 :

Technical Perimeter : Displays, Clusters, Combi-switch, Switches (XXXM€)

Performance : 8% of TO



Body Electronics & Electrical Components APO 2017 :

Technical Perimeter : Bodycontrollers BCM, USM, EMM, Getaway (XXM€)

Performance : 6,5% of TO (EMM 16M€ / carry-back)



MAIN MISSIONS



- Responsible in each perimeter for a strategic commodity of products for RNM worldwide. Lead all sourcing activities of my scopp and all economical negotiations towards suppliers until nomination. Manage RFI and RFQ for the Alliance group in collaboration with all functions: Program ; Project ; Engineering ; Cost Department ; Quality ; Logistic ; Manufacturing ; Legal department ; Suppliers, EMS



Build strong and efficient business relationship with suppliers as well as with internal core. Contributes and capitalize to the Panel and Commodity Strategy update of my scopp (ACM).

- Lead and Handle serial life and project phasis of all the products related to my scopp with all core process management : Contracts Management, Prices follow-up ; Full QCDDMSR ; Performance targets ; cost breakdown analysis (SQ sheet, BOM) ; Product modification management HW/SW ; Token amortization following ; Capacity and shortages management (rank-N) ; Production transfers ; Raw material ; Manufacturing ; Incoterm ; Transport ; Packaging ; Tooling ; CBM Currency and Take rates ; Legal (NDA) ; Audit ; Supplier Assessments ; ISO standards ; Manage all kind of issues or crisis impacting my parts (cybersecurity ; semi-conductor crisis ; covid19).



- Responsible of the Performance management on my strategic scopp ie. full QCDDMSR KPIs achievement in Mass Production & AfterSales / Monthly Performance reviews.

Improve my commodity performance by using all available leverages (MZK activity, COST, DESIGN2COST , Benchmark...).

Responsible of the performance consolidation for 1 transversal top 10 suppliers of the panel (Marelli) for body electrical including Nissan & Mitsubishi presented during bi-annual performance review at SAO level (mid-top management).

- APO ambassador developing network among the Alliance and all commodity buyers/counterparts abroad (UK, JAPAN, RUSSIA (LADA), KOREA (RSM)).



- Regarding Electronics suppliers, focus on productivities to boost the Performance, Gemba visit at suppliers location are planed if necessary. I have created a file with almost 4000 official offers from electronic suppliers, more than 100 consulted officially.



2014 - 6 months : Commercial Internship - Al Tayeb Engineering Company - Dubai





2012 - 2 months : Commercial Internship - Village Gifts - New York





2011 : Communication assistant - BNP Paribas Asset Management - Paris





2010 : Logistic MNT Mutuelle Nationale Territoriale - Paris