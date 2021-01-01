Retail
Halim BOUCHERIKHA
Halim BOUCHERIKHA
SKIKDA
En résumé
Master's degree in oil and gas well drilling INHC
Entreprises
sonatrach
- Stagiaire
2016 - 2016
Bp
- Stagiaire
Cergy
2015 - 2015
Entp Groupe Sonatrach [entreprise Nationale Des Travaux Aux Puits]
- Stagiaire
Hassi Messoaud
2014 - 2014
Formations
Institut National Des Hydrocarbures Et De La Chimie (Boumerdes)
Boumerdes
2011 - 2016
master 2
forage des puits
