Hamoudi YACINE

JV GS E&C Construction engineering company & Dealim
- QA QC E&I ( leader )
Marseille
2018 - maintenant
Revision construction method statement (CMS)
Preparation of the Quality Control Plan (PCQ)
Preparation inspection report (RI)
Direct, supervise and coordinate electrical inspection/engineering QC activities with site supervision team, and acts as MOI representative on the project sites.
Highlights the areas of potential non conformity, and advises for preventive action.
Review and check submittals, shop drawings, equipment data, material samples and/or manufacturers for compliance with contract drawings and specifications. Coordinate with design team to resolve all construction issues, and quality related conflicts.
Ensure that all requirements of the applicable specifications and drawings are complied with; and report on deficiencies and advise for the required corrections on site.
Establish and maintain robust procedures to develop standard documentation for the projects quality control and assurance; centre and propose any improvements deemed necessary.
Assist the site supervision team, carry out & implement the QA/QC program, attend quality weekly meetings under the area manager.
Implement the QA procedures, coordinate electrical QC work with other technical disciplines to ensure safe and seamless management with all trades and activities, and communicate to respective team the QA system requirements.
Implement accident prevention plan. Promote safety goals and the culture of safety on the jobsite.
Coordinate testing and inspection of off-site materials storage and testing.
Inspect all materials for compliance to submittals and drawings.
Monitor the performance of all control activities and tests on electrical systems.
Troubleshoot and resolve problems relating to electrical quality control.
Highlights deficiencies, shortfalls and indicates areas for improvements either within the construction activities or for documenting procedures and evaluate remedial procedures.
Identify non-conformances, lead its investigation with the relevant departments; and evaluate contractor’s submitted corrective & preventive action plan.
Flag all concerns regarding contractor’s deviations from the set and approved quality plan; raise necessary NCR’S and coordinate with the area/assistant area manager on the NCR’s acceptable closing procedure.
Participate in development of the commissioning plan, roles and responsibilities. Implement commissioning plan.
Participate in and conduct weekly coordination meetings with the client, construction team and contractor.
Review, assist and facilitate daily report process and maintain the quality file system.
Maintain and update knowledge on various electrical engineering processes & techniques and coordinate with other departments for the technical activities of projects.
ABB spa process automation division italy
- QAQC commissioning engineer
Cergy
2016 - 2017
Hanwha engineering & construction
- QAQC E&I
2014 - 2016
Total
- Supervisor E&I
COURBEVOIE
2013 - 2013
employed as E & I supervisor. the company AEM-Congo. Subcontractor TOTAL / ENI / RENCO / PUMA / OILTOULSE Charge:
* Follow yards electrical and instrumentation. Commissioning and commissioning services.
* Quality Control & HVAC electrical work Electrical Maintenance.
* Maintenance & instrumentation settings. Maintenance and Troubleshooting generators
* Maintenance electric motor and vibration tests. ;
SFP Congo
- Supervisor E&I
SFAX
2011 - 2012
employed as a supervisor responsible for electricity & maintenance teams. At the company AEM-Congo maintenance project Kundji oil drilling / SFP / CRS
* Vibration Tests and graphic report.
* Control quality of electrical work
* Check and technical maintenance. ;
* Generators CATERPILLAR 1714KVA / VOLVO 175 / 300KVA ;
* Electric motor. ;
Cegelec
- Engineer commissioning
Saint-Denis
2011 - 2011
: Employed as A company AEM-Congo contractor Cegelec Project TOTAL: renovation of Platform NORTH PNG - Sendji. RC Congo.Precommissionning electricity BT/MT.
* Commissioning system LV / MV
* Tests and start all BT pumps
* Tests and starts four gas compressors MT ;
ABB spa process automation division italy
- Engineer Commissioning
Cergy
2009 - 2010
Project ENI-CONGO: electric central turbine gas RC Congo.
* Tracking and monitoring the instrumentation work. ;
* Control plans and instrumentation documentation. ;
* Follow control the electrical work.
* Commissioning and start grind. ;
Ansaldo enargia
- Engineer Commissioning
2009 - 2009
: Employed as an engineer commissioning electricity company SPFMEE Central Project grind a 600MW gas ANSALDO ENERGIA - LARABAA -BLIDA -ALGERIA
Sonatrach
- Commissioning supervisor
2008 - 2009
: Employee in commissioning quality supervisor at the
* Boosting Hassi R'MEL Project Phases 2 SBC-SBS-SBN. ;
Sonatrach
- Electrical inspector
2007 - 2008
Employee as an electrical inspector to ECIT-International company oil pumping station project
* Follow the electrical work.
* Technical inspection equipment. ;
* Testing and commissioning of all electrical equipment. ;
Gestionnaire du Réseau de Transport d'Electricité GRTE spa/ Filiale SONELGAZ
- Employee & supervisor
2007 - 2007
: Employee electricity as supervisor at the company RCG.
Proposed electricity transmission station 220/60 kV SONELGAZ KHENCHELA.
* Follow the electrical work. ;
FMC Technologies
- Electrical engineer
SENS
2006 - 2007
: Employee as an electrical engineer at the national company Sonelgaz subsidiary ETTERKIB. Project power plant gas turbine and steam 800MW (SNC-Lavalin) wilaya
* Monitoring networks grounding.
* Follow walks cables.
* Prints monitoring and testing of cables. ;
* Follow the installation of electrical cabinets. ;
* Followed HT transformer installation.
* Followed the cabling and connections.
* Followed mounting shielded position. ;
SNC Lavalin
- Employee & electrical engineer
Ivry-sur-Seine
2005 - 2006
: Employee as an electrical engineer at the national company Sonelgaz subsidiary ETTERKIB.Electric Central Project 292 MW gas turbine (ALSTOM).
F'KIRINA wilaya OUM EL BOIGHIE - ALGERIE.
* Monitoring networks grounding.
* Cable tray monitoring.
* Prints monitoring and testing of cables. ;
* Follow the installation of electrical cabinets. ;
* Follow the HT transformer installation.
* Follow the wiring and connections.
* Shielded mounting position tracking.
* Able to work in any location.
* Good physical condition.
* Serious and dynamic in the job.
* Driver's license.
* Sense of responsibility.
* Spirit teams.
* Knowledge in the HSE field. ;
Alstom Power
- Electricity supervisor
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2004 - 2005