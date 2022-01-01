Menu

Hamoudi YACINE

En résumé

QAQC Inspector Commissionning Engineer E&I Supervisor

Mes compétences :
Ingenieur commissionning
superviseur E&I
Transformers
technical maintenance
responsible for electricity & maintenance
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Gas Compressors
Calibration
Autocad
Audit

Entreprises

  • JV GS E&C Construction engineering company & Dealim - QA QC E&I ( leader )

    Marseille 2018 - maintenant Revision construction method statement (CMS)
    Preparation of the Quality Control Plan (PCQ)
    Preparation inspection report (RI)
    Direct, supervise and coordinate electrical inspection/engineering QC activities with site supervision team, and acts as MOI representative on the project sites.
    Highlights the areas of potential non conformity, and advises for preventive action.
    Review and check submittals, shop drawings, equipment data, material samples and/or manufacturers for compliance with contract drawings and specifications. Coordinate with design team to resolve all construction issues, and quality related conflicts.
    Ensure that all requirements of the applicable specifications and drawings are complied with; and report on deficiencies and advise for the required corrections on site.
    Establish and maintain robust procedures to develop standard documentation for the projects quality control and assurance; centre and propose any improvements deemed necessary.
    Assist the site supervision team, carry out & implement the QA/QC program, attend quality weekly meetings under the area manager.
    Implement the QA procedures, coordinate electrical QC work with other technical disciplines to ensure safe and seamless management with all trades and activities, and communicate to respective team the QA system requirements.
    Implement accident prevention plan. Promote safety goals and the culture of safety on the jobsite.
    Coordinate testing and inspection of off-site materials storage and testing.
    Inspect all materials for compliance to submittals and drawings.
    Monitor the performance of all control activities and tests on electrical systems.
    Troubleshoot and resolve problems relating to electrical quality control.
    Highlights deficiencies, shortfalls and indicates areas for improvements either within the construction activities or for documenting procedures and evaluate remedial procedures.
    Identify non-conformances, lead its investigation with the relevant departments; and evaluate contractor’s submitted corrective & preventive action plan.
    Flag all concerns regarding contractor’s deviations from the set and approved quality plan; raise necessary NCR’S and coordinate with the area/assistant area manager on the NCR’s acceptable closing procedure.
    Participate in development of the commissioning plan, roles and responsibilities. Implement commissioning plan.
    Participate in and conduct weekly coordination meetings with the client, construction team and contractor.
    Review, assist and facilitate daily report process and maintain the quality file system.
    Maintain and update knowledge on various electrical engineering processes & techniques and coordinate with other departments for the technical activities of projects.

  • ABB spa process automation division italy - QAQC commissioning engineer

    Cergy 2016 - 2017

  • Hanwha engineering & construction - QAQC E&I

    2014 - 2016

  • Total - Supervisor E&I

    COURBEVOIE 2013 - 2013 employed as E & I supervisor. the company AEM-Congo. Subcontractor TOTAL / ENI / RENCO / PUMA / OILTOULSE Charge:
    * Follow yards electrical and instrumentation. Commissioning and commissioning services.
    * Quality Control & HVAC electrical work Electrical Maintenance.
    * Maintenance & instrumentation settings. Maintenance and Troubleshooting generators
    * Maintenance electric motor and vibration tests. ;

  • SFP Congo - Supervisor E&I

    SFAX 2011 - 2012 employed as a supervisor responsible for electricity & maintenance teams. At the company AEM-Congo maintenance project Kundji oil drilling / SFP / CRS
    * Vibration Tests and graphic report.
    * Control quality of electrical work
    * Check and technical maintenance. ;
    * Generators CATERPILLAR 1714KVA / VOLVO 175 / 300KVA ;
    * Electric motor. ;

  • Cegelec - Engineer commissioning

    Saint-Denis 2011 - 2011 : Employed as A company AEM-Congo contractor Cegelec Project TOTAL: renovation of Platform NORTH PNG - Sendji. RC Congo.Precommissionning electricity BT/MT.
    * Commissioning system LV / MV
    * Tests and start all BT pumps
    * Tests and starts four gas compressors MT ;

  • ABB spa process automation division italy - Engineer Commissioning

    Cergy 2009 - 2010 Project ENI-CONGO: electric central turbine gas RC Congo.
    * Tracking and monitoring the instrumentation work. ;
    * Control plans and instrumentation documentation. ;
    * Follow control the electrical work.
    * Commissioning and start grind. ;

  • Ansaldo enargia - Engineer Commissioning

    2009 - 2009 : Employed as an engineer commissioning electricity company SPFMEE Central Project grind a 600MW gas ANSALDO ENERGIA - LARABAA -BLIDA -ALGERIA

  • Sonatrach - Commissioning supervisor

    2008 - 2009 : Employee in commissioning quality supervisor at the
    * Boosting Hassi R'MEL Project Phases 2 SBC-SBS-SBN. ;

  • Sonatrach - Electrical inspector

    2007 - 2008 Employee as an electrical inspector to ECIT-International company oil pumping station project
    * Follow the electrical work.
    * Technical inspection equipment. ;
    * Testing and commissioning of all electrical equipment. ;

  • Gestionnaire du Réseau de Transport d'Electricité GRTE spa/ Filiale SONELGAZ - Employee & supervisor

    2007 - 2007 : Employee electricity as supervisor at the company RCG.
    Proposed electricity transmission station 220/60 kV SONELGAZ KHENCHELA.
    * Follow the electrical work. ;

  • FMC Technologies - Electrical engineer

    SENS 2006 - 2007 : Employee as an electrical engineer at the national company Sonelgaz subsidiary ETTERKIB. Project power plant gas turbine and steam 800MW (SNC-Lavalin) wilaya
    * Monitoring networks grounding.
    * Follow walks cables.
    * Prints monitoring and testing of cables. ;
    * Follow the installation of electrical cabinets. ;
    * Followed HT transformer installation.
    * Followed the cabling and connections.
    * Followed mounting shielded position. ;

  • SNC Lavalin - Employee & electrical engineer

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2005 - 2006 : Employee as an electrical engineer at the national company Sonelgaz subsidiary ETTERKIB.Electric Central Project 292 MW gas turbine (ALSTOM).
    F'KIRINA wilaya OUM EL BOIGHIE - ALGERIE.
    * Monitoring networks grounding.
    * Cable tray monitoring.
    * Prints monitoring and testing of cables. ;
    * Follow the installation of electrical cabinets. ;
    * Follow the HT transformer installation.
    * Follow the wiring and connections.
    * Shielded mounting position tracking.



    * Able to work in any location.
    * Good physical condition.
    * Serious and dynamic in the job.
    * Driver's license.
    * Sense of responsibility.
    * Spirit teams.
    * Knowledge in the HSE field. ;

  • Alstom Power - Electricity supervisor

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2004 - 2005

Formations

  • ABB Spa Process Automation Division Italy (Milan)

    Milan 2016 - 2016 ABB CERTIFICATE

  • SPIRIT IT (Milan)

    Milan 2016 - 2016 SPIRIT.IT CERTIFICATE

  • DANIEL EMERSON (Milan)

    Milan 2016 - 2016 EMERSON CERTIFICATE

  • KROHNE CERTIFICATE TRAINING FACTORY (Milan)

    Milan 2016 - 2016 KROHNE CERTIFICATE

  • Apave (Pointe-Noire)

    Pointe-Noire 2011 - 2011 HSE

    module 07/30 /57 Total E&P

  • Scandura Instruments (Hassi R'Mel)

    Hassi R'Mel 2009 - 2009 training certificate

    On-Site Training By The Hardware Vendor

  • Wilson Walton International (Biskra)

    Biskra 2008 - 2008 training certificate

    On-Site Training By The System Provider.

  • On-Site Training By The System Provider (Biskra)

    Biskra 2008 - 2008 training certificate

  • Université Larbi Ben M'Hidi (Oum El Bouaghi)

    Oum El Bouaghi 1998 - 2004 Ingenieur electrothecnique

