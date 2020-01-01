Menu

Hamza MEDELLEL

ALGER

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Direction de transport DTW Laghouat Algérie - Ingénieur d'état en habitat et urbanisme

    2017 - maintenant

  • Entreprise Nationale de génie civil et de batiment ENGCB - Ingénieur travaux á ADRAR ALGERIE

    2015 - 2017

  • Batimetal réalisation - Ingénieur QC béton á TINDOUF ALGERIE

    2014 - 2015

  • Complexe batiment et travaux publics CBTP - Ingénieur QC béton á BAB EZZOUAR ALGER-ALGERIE

    2013 - 2014

  • Entreprise de batiment d'Alger EBA - Ingénieur travaux á BAB EZZOUAR, ALGER-ALGERIE

    2012 - 2013

  • Entreprise Nationale des grands ouvrages d'art ENGOA - Ingénieur laboratoire béton á REGHAÏA ALGER, ALGERIE

    2010 - 2011

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau