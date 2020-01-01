Hamza MEDELLEL

Entreprises
Direction de transport DTW Laghouat Algérie
- Ingénieur d'état en habitat et urbanisme
2017 - maintenant
Entreprise Nationale de génie civil et de batiment ENGCB
- Ingénieur travaux á ADRAR ALGERIE
2015 - 2017
Batimetal réalisation
- Ingénieur QC béton á TINDOUF ALGERIE
2014 - 2015
Complexe batiment et travaux publics CBTP
- Ingénieur QC béton á BAB EZZOUAR ALGER-ALGERIE
2013 - 2014
Entreprise de batiment d'Alger EBA
- Ingénieur travaux á BAB EZZOUAR, ALGER-ALGERIE
2012 - 2013
Entreprise Nationale des grands ouvrages d'art ENGOA
- Ingénieur laboratoire béton á REGHAÏA ALGER, ALGERIE
2010 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée