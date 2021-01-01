Menu

Hayatte BAHLI

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Marketing stratégique
Veille stratégique
Études marketing
Business Intelligence
Marketing opérationnel
Animation commerciale
Analyse de marché
Data analysis

Entreprises

  • Grdf - Market Manager

    Paris 2019 - maintenant Markets : Tertiary, Industrial & Urban Planning sectors

    + Development of gas market shares
    + Management of marketing campaigns and market studies
    + Animation of the sales network

  • GRDF - Business Marketing Researcher

    Paris 2015 - 2018 + Detection of new development opportunities
    + Increase in the dynamics of the B2B client portfolio
    + Optimization of customer knowledge in order to respond to the attrition problem of our client portfolio and secure our gas investments

  • ENGIE - Business Intelligence Analyst (B2C & B2B)

    COURBEVOIE 2014 - 2015 + Identification of future developments in the energy sector
    + Analysis and reporting of macroeconomic data on the energy market
    + Competitive studies and benchmarking management

Formations

  • INSEEC, Business School (Paris)

    Paris 2013 - 2015 MASTER 2 Marketing Stratégique & Innovations des marques