Hayatte BAHLI

+ Development of gas market shares
+ Management of marketing campaigns and market studies
+ Animation of the sales network
GRDF
- Business Marketing Researcher
Paris2015 - 2018+ Detection of new development opportunities
+ Increase in the dynamics of the B2B client portfolio
+ Optimization of customer knowledge in order to respond to the attrition problem of our client portfolio and secure our gas investments
ENGIE
- Business Intelligence Analyst (B2C & B2B)
COURBEVOIE2014 - 2015+ Identification of future developments in the energy sector
+ Analysis and reporting of macroeconomic data on the energy market
+ Competitive studies and benchmarking management
Formations
INSEEC, Business School (Paris)
Paris2013 - 2015MASTER 2 Marketing Stratégique & Innovations des marques