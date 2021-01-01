Menu

Hazell ANDREW

Paris

En résumé

A seasoned Business Analyst and Project Manager with expertise in reference data/information management, banking operations focusing on the organization’s goals and core business:

- Motivate, coordinate and manage operational teams based a collaborative approach and efficient communication
- Has designed and implemented management and reporting tools to support both the organizations’ objectives and team’s efforts
- Excellent business acumen, understanding of business processes and IT tools and tenacity to drive changes to completion
- Perfectly bilingual English and French with conversational German

Focuses on adding value with a proactive and creative approach enabling change management and organizational development with genuine leadership, team spirit and hands on approach.

Mes compétences :
Project Management
Bloomberg

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Barclays - AVP - Lead Business Analyst - Reference Data

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Reference Data Subject Matter Expert within 12 Million USD 'Instrument Master' project
    - Managing the Avaloq team responsible for the Business Analysis and data cleanse
    - Organising Project Sign-Off sessions and walkthroughs for each project phase with Local Senior Stakeholders
    - Core member of the project representing the interests of the business within the global project team

  • Barclays - AVP - Reference Data and Client Reporting Manager

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Managing two teams and responsible for Client Reporting
    Managing 11 people through 2 team leaders
    - Asset Maintenance and Pricing Team
    - Client documentation scanning and archiving Team
    Client Reporting
    - Acting as link between all departments involved in the client reporting (Finance, Product Office, IT, Operations)
    - Ensuring prompt escalation and communication to the front office
    - Supply manager with Swiss Post Solutions, point person between the 2 companies

  • Barclays - AVP - Online Banking Support Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Online Banking
    - People management (1 report) and direct client support
    - Training and promotion of the Online Banking platform to the front office
    - Management information reporting using the Avaloq application
    - Business analysis of ad hoc projects
    - Client fees documentation
    - Compliance filter tool process and maintenance
    - Calendar day off process and maintenance
    - Automation tool and spreadsheets to help reduce repetitive tasks for the Asset Maintenance Team

  • Thomson Reuters - Customer Support Manager

    Paris 2007 - 2008 - Manage team of 11 customer support agents, annual reviews, performance management, call coaching
    - Escalation point for customer complaints
    - Key success: Significant increase in performance and motivation of the team through my encouragement of team initiatives, managing out disruptive elements and constant communication to the team and my management

  • Thomson Reuters - Financial Application Support Specialist

    Paris 2004 - 2007 Deputy team leader, involved in the motivation of my team members, coaching new comers and acting as reference on procedures or technical questions
    - Gather specifications from the management team regarding their needs and produce an excel-based solution
    - Key success: I created a ‘feedback analyser’ tool to gather client comments. It enables the support department to liaise back to the developers and track the progress of queries. This is used to illustrate the positive impact of my department on our customers (financial institutions) and on the evolution of the Reuters products
    - Proactive contacts with portfolio of clients (mainly Private Banking in Geneva) to train them remotely on new features of the Reuters software
    - I created and implemented a tool to calculate quarterly data for each team member (30 people). I provided user guide and training to my colleagues

  • Bloomberg LP - Client Trainer

    New York 2004 - 2004 - Training and account management of clients based in Geneva (Target audience: Portfolio Managers, Traders, Private Bankers)
    - Specialist API seminars (Bloomberg ActiveX) with Power point (Target audience: Developers, Data Integration specialists)

  • Bloomberg LP - Client Service Executive

    New York 2000 - 2004 - Bloomberg functionality help desk, answering financial-related questions from customers (financial institutions worldwide) related to the use of the software
    - Created an absence-monitoring tool for the managers
    - Project management, involving creation of spreadsheets for clients
    - Beta tester for new releases of the Bloomberg software

  • Chartreuse diffusion - Guide

    1993 - 1995

Formations

  • Lycée Edouard Herriot (Voiron)

    Voiron 1989 - 1992 C

