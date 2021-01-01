Hazell ANDREW

A seasoned Business Analyst and Project Manager with expertise in reference data/information management, banking operations focusing on the organization’s goals and core business:



- Motivate, coordinate and manage operational teams based a collaborative approach and efficient communication

- Has designed and implemented management and reporting tools to support both the organizations’ objectives and team’s efforts

- Excellent business acumen, understanding of business processes and IT tools and tenacity to drive changes to completion

- Perfectly bilingual English and French with conversational German



Focuses on adding value with a proactive and creative approach enabling change management and organizational development with genuine leadership, team spirit and hands on approach.



Mes compétences :

Project Management

Bloomberg