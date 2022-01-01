Retail
Hédia MARZOUK
Ajouter
Hédia MARZOUK
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
HiSM
- Chargée des affaires internes
2016 - maintenant
BUT
- Chef de rayon
Émerainville
2014 - 2016
BUT
- Coordinatrice de rayon
Émerainville
2007 - 2014
BUT
- Vendeuse
Émerainville
2001 - 2007
STEF
- SECRETAIRE
2001 - 2001
Le Parmentier
- Aide au commerce familial
1997 - 2013
Formations
Lycée Sacré Coeur
Angers
1999 - 2001
BTS Action Commerciale
Lycée Chevrollier
Angers
1997 - 1999
BAC STT ACC (action et communication commerciales)
Lycée Professionnel Paul Emile Victor
Avrille
1995 - 1997
BEP CAS (communication administrative et secrétariat)
Réseau
Blin LAETITIA
Ingrid CHATELAIN
Jean MORIN
Lakina HENRIQUE
Luigi MELON
Mélanie CADEAU
Steve LORIN
Sylvain LECENNE
Wilfried JOUSSET