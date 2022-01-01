Menu

Hédia MARZOUK

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • HiSM - Chargée des affaires internes

    2016 - maintenant

  • BUT - Chef de rayon

    Émerainville 2014 - 2016

  • BUT - Coordinatrice de rayon

    Émerainville 2007 - 2014

  • BUT - Vendeuse

    Émerainville 2001 - 2007

  • STEF - SECRETAIRE

    2001 - 2001

  • Le Parmentier - Aide au commerce familial

    1997 - 2013

Formations

Réseau