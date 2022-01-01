Menu

Heithem MOUMNI

Vincennes

En résumé

Hey!, I'm a passionate software developer focused in Front end and Back end development. I trying my first lines of code at 16. I believe in software development as a creative and social-driven profession, once every software is a tool focused on a community and its context. I believe in hard work, study, creativity and method as ingredients to make the best possible product.

In my free time, I enjoy cycling, listening to music and write some code in github.

I have a 5+ Years of experence. Working Mostly with Javascript (typescript too), css/scss , PHP, Python, Node and some of its frameworks , like Symfony, Django, ExpressJs, NestJs. Bur I am also familiar with many other languages .

Am Docker/GraphQL/JAMstack Enthusiast.

http://hmoumni.com/

Mes compétences :
CSS 3
MySQL
JavaScript
Linux
Python
HTML 5
PostgreSQL
Nextjs
PHPUnit
Symfony
Mongoose
D3js
SVG
Zend framework
Scss
Node.js
Gatsby
Twig
Reactjs
PHP
Git
MongoDB
Sailsjs
Jinja
Tween
Expressjs
Svelte
Bootstrap
Github
Django
Vuejs
Pug

Entreprises

  • Sofrecom - Senior Software Developer

    Vincennes 2019 - maintenant

  • AlKHatt | Inkyfada.com - Lead Web Developer R&D

    2018 - 2019

  • The Webside - Full Stack Web Developer

    2015 - 2018

  • Outyng - Back-end Developer

    2014 - 2016

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Des Arts Multimédias (ISAMM) (Mannouba)

    Mannouba 2011 - 2014

  • Lycée Abou El Kacem Chebbi (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2011

Réseau