Heithem MOUMNI

Hey!, I'm a passionate software developer focused in Front end and Back end development. I trying my first lines of code at 16. I believe in software development as a creative and social-driven profession, once every software is a tool focused on a community and its context. I believe in hard work, study, creativity and method as ingredients to make the best possible product.
In my free time, I enjoy cycling, listening to music and write some code in github.
I have a 5+ Years of experence. Working Mostly with Javascript (typescript too), css/scss , PHP, Python, Node and some of its frameworks , like Symfony, Django, ExpressJs, NestJs. Bur I am also familiar with many other languages .
Am Docker/GraphQL/JAMstack Enthusiast.
http://hmoumni.com/
Mes compétences :
CSS 3
MySQL
JavaScript
Linux
Python
HTML 5
PostgreSQL
Nextjs
PHPUnit
Symfony
Mongoose
D3js
SVG
Zend framework
Scss
Node.js
Gatsby
Twig
Reactjs
PHP
Git
MongoDB
Sailsjs
Jinja
Tween
Expressjs
Svelte
Bootstrap
Github
Django
Vuejs
Pug