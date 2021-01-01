Retail
Helene CLÉDELIN
Helene CLÉDELIN
Le Mans
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Intersport France
- Directrice adjointe de magasin
Le Mans (72000)
2020 - maintenant
Leroy Merlin
- Responsable de rayon sol
La Roche-sur-Yon (85000)
2017 - 2020
Leroy Merlin
- Responsable rayon sol en alternance Lorient
Lezennes
2015 - 2017
A l'Aise Breizh
- Responsable Adjointe
2012 - 2015
Cabinet d'expert comptable Moineau
- Employé de bureau
2011 - 2012
Intersport
- Stagiaire Vendeuse
Longjumeau
2011 - 2012
Bijouterie Satre
- Vendeuse
2010 - 2010
Cache Cache
- Stagiaire Vendeuse
2009 - 2009
Formations
MBway Angers
Angers
2015 - maintenant
Master responsable Développement commercial
SUP IFAC- CCI Brest Formation
Brest
2014 - 2015
Licence Responsable manager de la distribution
EMBA - Ecole De Management Bretagne Atlantique
Quimper
2012 - 2014
Gestionnaire d'unité commercial
