Hélène DEVYNCK
Hélène DEVYNCK
PARIS
En résumé
Http://iond.okdr.xyz
Entreprises
Aristophane - Groupe Five
- Directrice de clientèle
2015 - maintenant
Agence Bergamote
- Directrice de projets éditoriaux
Paris
2015 - 2015
Meanings
- Directrice conseil
2013 - 2014
BelleVille
- Directrice de projet
2008 - 2013
Textuel
- Chef de projet
2002 - 2008
Teymour de presse
- Journaliste d'entreprise
2001 - 2001
Ubiqus
- Redactrice
Puteaux
2000 - 2001
Formations
Institut D'Etudes Politiques
Lille
1996 - 1999
Politique et société
Réseau
Anne-Laure BATY
Fanny CHERPITEL
Florie MEYSSARD
Géraldine DAO-GRESSARD
Hélène MARTIN
Justine SÉNÉCHAL
Sabine FERRIER
Valerie EVENOU
Vincent JUNIER
Xavier GLOUBOKII