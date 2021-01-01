Helmi TROUDI

A confident and reliable Senior IT Technician with extensive practical experience of working with computers and resolving any support issues that are raised to the service desk. Possessing a proven ability to administer and control the operation, configuration and maintenance of computer based information systems, as well as having an eye for detail and able to multi-task under pressure. An excellent communicator, can relate well with people at all levels and has the flexibility of working well as part of a team and on my own.

Now looking to further an already successful career by working for a ambitious and expanding company.