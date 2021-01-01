Menu

Hend HENDGALAL (GALAL)

  • directeur marketing
  • The Corporate Group
Dubai

En résumé

Hi I am Hend Galal and a professional blogger in UAE based business consultancy firm 'The Corporate Group'. The Corporate Group is one of the best Corporate Sponsor In Dubai. With subsidiaries operating in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and London, the Corporate Group offers Investment Opportunities In Dubai and prove itself as a strategic partner with key Government bodies, attracting foreign businesses and investments to UAE and the region. The corporate group is one of the best company that provide Business Consultancy Services In Dubai and also offer Meeting Room Rental Dubai for startup owners and foreigners.

Entreprises

  • The Corporate Group - Directeur marketing

    Ressources humaines | Dubai 2015 - maintenant I love to help people regarding to boost up their businesses.

