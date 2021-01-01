Hicham ELFATIMI

More than 10 years of professional experience in IT project management, IT project coordination, Transition and services Delivery management . Specializing IT B2B integration projects and Enterprise Solutions integration . I have been involved in different sectors of activity (Food industry, Beauty Industry, transportation, logistics, insurances, automotive, Telematics and aerospace industries).

I have the ability to build strong relationships with all stakeholders and to turn proposals into reality. Especially successful in management roles that demand rigor, a high level of drive and a focus on achieving business outcomes through the use of methodologies.



Mes compétences :

EDIFACT

EDI

Tradexpress

EAI

EDI EAI SOA

Gestion projet SI

RVA (X400 ...), AS2/AS1 ...

SQL, ORACLE, RTE,

Webmethode Websphere Synchrolink