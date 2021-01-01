Menu

Hicham ELFATIMI

Puteaux

En résumé

More than 10 years of professional experience in IT project management, IT project coordination, Transition and services Delivery management . Specializing IT B2B integration projects and Enterprise Solutions integration . I have been involved in different sectors of activity (Food industry, Beauty Industry, transportation, logistics, insurances, automotive, Telematics and aerospace industries).
I have the ability to build strong relationships with all stakeholders and to turn proposals into reality. Especially successful in management roles that demand rigor, a high level of drive and a focus on achieving business outcomes through the use of methodologies.

Mes compétences :
EDIFACT
EDI
Tradexpress
EAI
EDI EAI SOA
Gestion projet SI
RVA (X400 ...), AS2/AS1 ...
SQL, ORACLE, RTE,
Webmethode Websphere Synchrolink

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.hicham-elfatimi.okgr.xyz

  • Coty - Transition Manager

    Paris 2017 - 2017

  • STI Consulting - Freelance

    2016 - maintenant Consulting & prestations de service en EAI EDI ESB SOA

  • Harington-Technologies - Consultant

    Levallois 2015 - 2016

  • EUMATECH : Mission Danone - Consultant Chef de projet intégration EAI

    2014 - 2015 Gestion de projet de déploiement des CBU (Country Business Unit) dans le « Core model »

    * Gestion d'intégration des flux EAI.
    * Rédaction des spécifications techniques.
    * Suivi des développements des flux.
    * Campagne de tests et déploiements.
    * Planification et suivi de projet. ;

  • EUMATECH : Mission Groupe OCP Maroc - Directeur de projet

    2013 - 2013 Direction de projet mise en place de plateforme B2B EDI / WebEDI

    Direction de projet pour la mise en place d'une plateforme B2B /EDI / WebEDI pour le compte du groupe OCP Maroc. L'objectif de ce projet est la dématérialisation des échanges des documents « Order-to-cash » ; Commande, Avis d'expédition, facture ... entre l'OCP et ses fournisseurs

    * Réponse à l'appel d'offre
    * Conception de la solution en avant vente ;
    * Rédaction des spécifications techniques et fonctionnelles
    * Management des équipes de développement et de mise en œuvre
    * Gestion des livrables ;
    * Planification et suivi de projet.
    * Animation des comités de gouvernance ;
    * Gestion des phases d'intégration et de recette ;

  • EUMATECH : Mission BOLLORE LOGISTICS - Consultant Chef de projet intégration EDI

    2012 - 2013 * Gestion d'intégration des flux EDI et Web services pour l'activité « transport » ;
    * Plateforme ESB WebMethods SOA & B2B integration ;
    * Rédaction des spécifications techniques
    * Suivi de développements Webmethods
    * Campagne de tests et déploiements
    * Planification et suivi de projet ;

  • EUMATECH : Mission Kraft Food - Coordinateur projet intégration EDI

    2012 - 2012 Dans le cadre de rachat de la société Cadbury par Kraft Food, le but de cette mission était des process et flux de Cadbury dans le model Kraft food.

    * Planification et suivi de projet ;
    * Gestion d'intégration de flux « Order To Cash » et logistiques avec l'ERP SAP et le WMS Reflex ;
    * Rédaction des spécifications techniques
    * Suivi de développements
    * Campagne de tests avec SAP
    * Plateforme EDI Synchrolink ;

  • PREDELL SERVICES : Mission LABINAL-SAFRAN - Consultant EDI

    2011 - 2011 * Analyse des flux EDI EAI
    * Rédaction des spécifications techniques
    * Développements des mappings
    * Campagne de tests avec SAP
    * Plateforme EDI TradeXpress ;

  • PREDELL SERVICES : Mission TELINTRANS - Consultant EDI

    2011 - 2011 * Analyse des flux EDI de facturation
    * Rédaction des spécifications techniques
    * Développements des mappings
    * Campagne de tests
    * Plateforme EDI TradeXpress ;

  • PREDELL SERVICES : Mission SIPLEC - Consultant

    2010 - 2011 Consultant intégration EAI avec GCE
    * Analyse des spécifications techniques
    * Développements des mappings
    * Campagne de tests
    * Plateforme EDI TradeXpress ;

  • Predell Services - Consultant EDI

    2010 - 2011 Consultant EDI :

    - Gestion d'appels d'offres EDI/EAI
    - Définition des besoins et mise en place du cahier des charges EDI
    - Mise en place des flux EDI/EDIFACT/XML entre les clients et leurs partenaires
    - Formations autour de la solution Tradexpress
    - Gestion de la plateforme utilisant les solutions Tradexpress (Mapping des flux, configuration, Développement RTE, spécifications)
    - Gestion des anomalies
    - Évolution des solutions implémentées

  • ITS GROUP - Consultant analyste d’exploitation EDI

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2010 Pour le compte de client GENERIX GROUP j'ai eu pour mission :

    - Conception et mise en place de systèmes des échanges des données informatisées
    et traducteur d’intégration selon les normes EDIFACT, GENCOD, XML…
    - Installations et administrations des comptes des clients hébergés, solution EDI
    TradeXpress
    - Support niveau 3 solution EDI TradeXpress
    - Mise en production des traducteurs (langage RTE )
    - Optimisation et automatisation des flux EDI
    - Administration des serveurs de production
    - Rédaction des procédures et rapports techniques
    - Supervision de l’équipe de l’exploitation
    - Formation des nouveaux arrivants

  • LPN CNRS - Ingénieur de recherche

    2007 - 2007 * Recherche et développement en physique des semi-conducteurs ;
    * Calcul et simulation numérique ;

  • THALES R&T - Ingénieur de recherche

    Courbevoie 2004 - 2007 - Développement d'une nouvelle technique de transfert des couches épitaxies basée sur le collage anodique
    - Conception et réalisation d'une nouvelle filière InP de fabrication des transistors submicronique TBH reporté
    - Simulation et modélisation de l'auto-échauffement des composants
    microélectroniques

    Gestion de projet, techniques de salle blanche pour
    la fabrication des composants microélectroniques (Photolithographie, Dry & Wet
    Etch, couches minces...), modélisation par méthode des éléments finis (COMSOL),
    caractérisations électriques.

Formations

