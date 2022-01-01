Hichem MESTOUR

Grdf
- Senior Technical Support in Cathodic Protection
Paris2017 - maintenantMy role in the GRDF company lies in the following tasks:
- Support and technical supervision of 24 cathodic protection technicians.
- Drafting of procedures that frame the cathodic protection activity.
- Analysis of measurements of ECD and EG rounds.
- Establishment and follow-up of action sheets for the upgrade of the cathodic protection.
- Analysis and treatment of stray currents.
- Participation in the instruction of the specifications.
- The training and support of cathodic protection agents during the qualification course.
- Coordination between the 3 MSG sites in Ile de France and with other maintenance services.
BE
- Cathodic protection engineer
2015 - 2017Areas of intervention: Oil, gas and water pipelines, refineries, depots and petrochemical plants.
In the service delivery process, my role focuses on the following two phases:
Pre-project phase:
- Analysis of technical needs, proposal of solutions, costing, estimate, management of business case...
- Design study of cathodic protection systems by impressed current or by galvanic anodes system, equipment
specification, plans, installation scheme.
- Study common vagabonds, design of drainage installation.
Project phase:
- Involved in the realization of cathodic protection systems.
- Control of the effectiveness of cathodic protection.
- Inspection and diagnosis of drainage installations.
La Rochelle2012 - 2014Master SPI, Specialty Material Science Engineering
Mechanical Properties of Materials (Elasticity and Plasticity), Metallurgy, Electrochemistry, Corrosion, Control of Corrosion by Cathodic Protection, Anodic Protection, Surface Treatment, Coatings and Inhibitor, Corrosion Assessment Methodology.