Hichem MTIBAA

Since 2010: Plant manager in S.AH. Lilas

Feminine care pads, babies /adult inconvenience diapers and hygienic papers)



> 2008-2009: S.H.E manager in DELICE DANONE



> 1999-2009 : (10 years)

S.H.E.Q Manager in Henkel Tunisia

(Safety, Health, Environnment & Quality) and Integrated management system responsible Qualilty, Health Safety and Environement :



- Monthly reporting of HSEQ KPI’s to MENA region

- Attending HSEQ meetings in MENA sites (twice/month) and monitoring continual improvement efficiency

- Establishing process and work risk assessments according to Henkel safety procedures

- Conducting regular training for employees and site managers

- Leading HAZOP studies and risk assessment

- Contractor coordination

- Implementation of ZAMP (Zero Accident Master Plan)

- Supporting site managers with all safety aspects to ensure compliance with current Health and Safety regulations and Henkel SHE standards.

- Undertake regular HSEQ audits according to Henkel SHE standards, ISO14001/OHSAS18001

- Managing Quality control laboratory (Control of Raw Material and Packagings at the reception, complain follow up, supplier evaluation, )

- Statistical process control (spray drying tower, Sulfonation, Liquid mixing, packaging, storage..) including production managers awareness

-Maintenance of SHEQ management system according to ISO9001/14001 & OHSAS18001 standards



> 1999 - 2005 :

Quality Manager in HENKEL : Quality control of liquid and solid detergents, formula development, trial batches



> 1997-1999 :

Chemist in an pharmaceutical company DAR ESSAYDALI (Groupe JASMINAL) in Sfax : Quality control of drugs, Raw Mat, especially with HPLC, CPG, CCM, IR, UV VIS, …

Duration : 2 years



> 1997 :

Traning in Laboratoire Inter-universitaire des Systèmes Atmosphériques (LISA) in PARIS XII

Duration : 6 months



> 1995 : Lab Technician in « Le Laboratoire de Recherche et des Sciences de l’Environnement in ENIS, Sfax » : Analysis of waste water by atomic absorption spectrometer .

Durée : 1 an

> 1994 : Training in "Institut de l’Olivier", Sfax : Stability study of olive oil - Durée : 6 mois



Mes compétences :

Audit

Certification

Certification ISO

Environnement

Health & Safety

HSE

Hygiène

Management

Production

Production Management

Qualité

Quality

Quality management

Safety

Safety training

Santé

Sécurité

Training