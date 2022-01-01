Hichem MTIBAA

Since 2010: Plant manager in S.AH. Lilas
Feminine care pads, babies /adult inconvenience diapers and hygienic papers)
> 2008-2009: S.H.E manager in DELICE DANONE
> 1999-2009 : (10 years)
S.H.E.Q Manager in Henkel Tunisia
(Safety, Health, Environnment & Quality) and Integrated management system responsible Qualilty, Health Safety and Environement :
- Monthly reporting of HSEQ KPI’s to MENA region
- Attending HSEQ meetings in MENA sites (twice/month) and monitoring continual improvement efficiency
- Establishing process and work risk assessments according to Henkel safety procedures
- Conducting regular training for employees and site managers
- Leading HAZOP studies and risk assessment
- Contractor coordination
- Implementation of ZAMP (Zero Accident Master Plan)
- Supporting site managers with all safety aspects to ensure compliance with current Health and Safety regulations and Henkel SHE standards.
- Undertake regular HSEQ audits according to Henkel SHE standards, ISO14001/OHSAS18001
- Managing Quality control laboratory (Control of Raw Material and Packagings at the reception, complain follow up, supplier evaluation, )
- Statistical process control (spray drying tower, Sulfonation, Liquid mixing, packaging, storage..) including production managers awareness
-Maintenance of SHEQ management system according to ISO9001/14001 & OHSAS18001 standards
> 1999 - 2005 :
Quality Manager in HENKEL : Quality control of liquid and solid detergents, formula development, trial batches
> 1997-1999 :
Chemist in an pharmaceutical company DAR ESSAYDALI (Groupe JASMINAL) in Sfax : Quality control of drugs, Raw Mat, especially with HPLC, CPG, CCM, IR, UV VIS, …
Duration : 2 years
> 1997 :
Traning in Laboratoire Inter-universitaire des Systèmes Atmosphériques (LISA) in PARIS XII
Duration : 6 months
> 1995 : Lab Technician in « Le Laboratoire de Recherche et des Sciences de l’Environnement in ENIS, Sfax » : Analysis of waste water by atomic absorption spectrometer .
Durée : 1 an
> 1994 : Training in "Institut de l’Olivier", Sfax : Stability study of olive oil - Durée : 6 mois
Mes compétences :
Audit
Certification
Certification ISO
Environnement
Health & Safety
HSE
Hygiène
Management
Production
Production Management
Qualité
Quality
Quality management
Safety
Safety training
Santé
Sécurité
Training