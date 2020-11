10 years of experience in digital projects (web, mobile and applications) as a program & project manager, quality manager and team manager.



Always ready for a new challenge where I can take advantage of my analytical skills and ensure that the solutions are aligned with the strategic direction of the company.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft .NET

PRINCE 2

Management

Stratégie digitale

Gestion de projet

Gestion de programme

Qualité