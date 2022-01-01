Menu

Hilaire DE PONTBRIAND

FERRAND

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Credit management
Management
Reporting
Trésorerie
Customer relationship management

Entreprises

  • MICHELIN Cameroun - Country Finance Manager

    FERRAND 2011 - maintenant Responsible for :
    - Implementing the group financial strategy
    - Managing, monitoring and timely reporting of the company P&L, BS and other scorecards or indicators to central management
    - Managing the monthly,half-yearly and yearly closing
    - Credit management
    - Managing our bank relationships
    - Risk management

  • TOTAL SA - Project Finance Analyst - Intern

    COURBEVOIE 2010 - 2010 Objective:
    - Management of the financial opportunity study integrated within a business case for the IT department
    - Member of the steering committee
    Results:
    - Cost audit
    - Existing practices survey
    - Project financial analysis
    - Recommendations for decision-making

  • Technicolor (ex Thomson) - Corporate Finance Controller - Intern

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2009 - 2009 Internship in one of the world-leading provider of services for the Media & Entertainment Industry
    - Creation of a group-wide and worldwide (exc. USA) process for statutory accounts validation
    - 2010 budget process: I took part in:
    => the creation of budget templates for business divisions
    => the creation of the presentation for the Executive Committee

  • CB Richard Ellis - Junior Broker - Intern

    2008 - 2008 Corporate real estate services :
    - Strategic commercial real estate brokerage services on behalf of property owners
    - Valuation and advisory services for investment institutions

  • MICHELIN Spain - Quality Controller - Intern

    2007 - 2007 - Quality control of rubber samples between the raw material production and the assembly line

Formations

Réseau