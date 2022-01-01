Hilaire DE PONTBRIAND

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Credit management
Management
Reporting
Trésorerie
Customer relationship management
Entreprises
MICHELIN Cameroun
- Country Finance Manager
FERRAND2011 - maintenantResponsible for :
- Implementing the group financial strategy
- Managing, monitoring and timely reporting of the company P&L, BS and other scorecards or indicators to central management
- Managing the monthly,half-yearly and yearly closing
- Credit management
- Managing our bank relationships
- Risk management
TOTAL SA
- Project Finance Analyst - Intern
COURBEVOIE2010 - 2010Objective:
- Management of the financial opportunity study integrated within a business case for the IT department
- Member of the steering committee
Results:
- Cost audit
- Existing practices survey
- Project financial analysis
- Recommendations for decision-making
Technicolor (ex Thomson)
- Corporate Finance Controller - Intern
Issy-les-Moulineaux2009 - 2009Internship in one of the world-leading provider of services for the Media & Entertainment Industry
- Creation of a group-wide and worldwide (exc. USA) process for statutory accounts validation
- 2010 budget process: I took part in:
=> the creation of budget templates for business divisions
=> the creation of the presentation for the Executive Committee
CB Richard Ellis
- Junior Broker - Intern
2008 - 2008Corporate real estate services :
- Strategic commercial real estate brokerage services on behalf of property owners
- Valuation and advisory services for investment institutions
MICHELIN Spain
- Quality Controller - Intern
2007 - 2007- Quality control of rubber samples between the raw material production and the assembly line