Menu

Hilde MEYVIS

CHANTILLY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
rigoureuse
esprit d'équipe
sociable
dynamique
sens de l'organisation

Entreprises

  • Next Relocation - Relocation Consultant

    2014 - maintenant Throughout the expatriation process, Next Relocation provides expatriates with logistical support to make settling in easier.
    Our main area of activity is in the north of France and the greater Paris region.
    Prior to making any decision, as well as during the move and the accompanying administrative procedures, we provide the expatriate with support that will make adapting easier and help with exploring the new environment.

  • PROMEO Formation - Formatrice

    Beauvais 2013 - 2013

  • KBC Bank - International HR Advisor

    2010 - 2011



  • KBC Bank - Adjointe au responsable des ressources humaines

    2006 - 2010

  • KBC Bank - Gestionnaire paie et administration du personnel

    1999 - 2006

  • TNT Express - Gestionnaire paie et administration du personnel

    Lyon 1998 - 1999

  • Total - Gestionnaire paie et administration du personnel

    COURBEVOIE 1997 - 1998

  • AkzoNobel - Assistante de gestion du personnel

    Thiverny 1997 - 1997

Formations

  • HUBrussel (Brussels)

    Brussels 1994 - 1997 Bachelor

    Bachelor Human Resources

Réseau