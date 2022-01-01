Menu

Hind AMRANI

CASABLANCA

Mes compétences :
UMTS
TCP/IP
Oracle
Microsoft SQL Server
IP
GPRS
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
WiMAX
Wi-Fi
WDM
Visual Basic
VPN
VB Dotent
UNIX
UML/OMT
Téléphonie
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
Seagate Crystal Reports
Sage Accounting Software
SQL
RIP
Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy
Personal Home Page
PABX
Oracle PL/SQL
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
OSI
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Access
Merise Methodology
Matlab
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
MP3
LifeRay
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
JavaScript
Java
ISO 900X Standard
HTML
GSM
Frame Relay
Ethernet
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cisco Switches/Routers
C++
C Programming Language
Audit
Assembler
Active Directory
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)

Entreprises

  • Etic Consult - Consultant junior

    2014 - maintenant Missions : * Contribution à la cohérence globale et à la maitrise du système documentaire.
    * La préparation de nouvelles offres. ;
    * Contribution à l'analyse des SST et des activités. ;
    * Gestion de non conformités, mise en place et suivi des actions correctives/préventive. ;
    * Participation à la définition des procédures et du manuel QSE. ;
    * Planification et mise en œuvre des audits qualité et suivi de la satisfaction client. ;
    * Accompagnement des clients à la mise en place des systèmes management qualité, et certification iso9001. ;

  • Groupe Medidis SA - Stage

    2013 - maintenant Mission : Administration système (serveur 2003.2008) et base de données SQL Server.
    Utilisateur technique et fonctionnel Sage 100 (Gestion commercial, G.Comptabilité);
    Participation à la mise à niveau des infrastructures SI de la société ;

  • Delta holding SA - Stage de Fin de Formation au

    2012 - 2012 Stage de Fin de Formation au sein du Groupe Fonction : Chef de projet (ingénieur système d'information) Implémentation d'une solution d'assignement automatique des vlans aux ports réseau via un serveur RADIUS et la publication des applications Windows sur un réseau local avec Jet Clouding

    Autres : Participation sur la mise en place des solutions informatique aux filiales en matière de SI commercial & Comptabilité Sage 100 (définition des besoins, Etudes de faisabilités, choix des solutions, Implémentations, ...)

  • La société OXAIR - Stage

    2011 - 2011 Fonction : Stage au sein de la société OXAIR Filiale de delta holding SA - Skhirat.

    Mission : Développeur
    Réalisation d'une application de gestion du stock et des bouteilles du Gaz en liaison avec le Progiciel Sage 100 Gestion commerciale.

  • La société NEURONES - Stage

    2010 - 2010 Mission : Installation d'un serveur 2008 et la mise en place d'un serveur Exchange 2003.

  • La société TBE - Stage

    2009 - 2009 Mission : Configuration des routeurs CISCO (Installation et configuration d'un Webmail (zimbra)

  • La société CEAC - Stage

    2008 - 2008 Mission : Installation et configuration de Windows Serveur 2003 (DNS, DHCP, Active directory, )



    Connaissance en Informatique

    Langage de Programmation * Connaissance des produits sage 100 (comptabilité et G. comptabilité)
    * Visual Basic, VB Dotent, PL/SQL, Crystal Report. C, C++, JAVA. ;
    * Assembleur, MATLAB, MPILAB.

    SGBD * SQL server, Access, Oracle, MySQL.
    Technologie Web * PHP, LifeRay, HTML, JavaScript
    Méthodes de Conception * Méthode Merise,UML,XMl
    Systèmes d'exploitation * Me /XP / VISTA, win7, Windows 2000/203/2008 server, UNIX.
    * TCP/IP, OSI, LAN, Ethernet ; Configuration des routeurs CISCO, VPN, Firewall
    Technologies Internet & Sécurité informatique et Réseaux Télécom * Télécommunications(UMTS,GPRS,GSM,Téléphonie,PABX,RNIS,RTC,PDH,SDH,WDM)Modèle OSI Architecture TCP/IP ;Architecture Client-serveur
    * Réseaux haut débit (MPLS, frame Relay, ATM, Voix sur IP...) ;
    * Routage (OSPF, RIP, BGP, MP-BGP...) ;
    * Configuration des réseaux : Routeur / Switch CISCO ;
    * Switching (VLAN, STP,...) ;
    * Réseaux mobiles (Wifi, Wimax, GPRS, UMTS,..) ;

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Des Sciences Appliqués (Oujda)

    Oujda 2007 - 2012 Ingénieur d'état

    Ingénieur d'état en Génie Télécommunications et Réseaux Informatiques

  • ENSAO (Oujda)

    Oujda 2007 - 2011

  • Lycée Taïba (Fès)

    Fès 2006 - 2007 Baccalauréat Sciences Expérimentales

