Houmi Ahamed-Mikidache is an investigative journalist. She 's based in Nancy,



Houmi has started her career as a student in journalism in South Africa at Rhodes University in Grahamstown ( Eastern Cape). With a bachelor degree in Communication and Information obtained in France, her native country, she has decided to learn investigative journalism in South Africa. Houmi obtained her postgraduate diploma in journalism in 2001. Houmi is the founder and the director of Era Environnement.

https://eraenvironnement.com



Houmi Ahamed-Mikidache est une journaliste d'investigation basée à Nancy. Formée en France et en Afrique du Sud, Houmi s'est spécialisée sur l' l'environnement, le changement climatique et le développement durable. Elle dispose d'une licence de communication ( France) et d'une maîtrise en journalisme (Afrique du Sud). Houmi est la fondatrice et la directrice d'ERA ENVIRONNEMENT.



