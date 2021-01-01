Houssem Eddine GRANDI

Mes compétences :

.NET

JAVA / J2EE

JavaScript

Windows Phone

Scrum

C

MS Project

J2EE

OpenERP

XML

Windows

Windows 8

C++

Microsoft SharePoint

Open ERP

Cinema 4D

ERP

J2EE Applicaiton Development

Unity 3D

Eclipse

NetBeans

CSS

MySQL

Microsoft Silverlight

HTML

Adode PhotoShop

Rédaction technique

DB Browser for SQLite

Linux

Hyper-V

OData

Microsoft Office

SQLite Expert Professional

Entity Framework

AnkhSVN

Java

LINQ

UML

SQLite

SQL

Visual Studio

T4 (Text Template Transformation Toolkit)

Syncfusion

ADO.NET

C#

TFS

WPF

Windows 8.1

Blend for Visual Studio

XAML