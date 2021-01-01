Menu

Houssem Eddine GRANDI

  • Devoteam
  • Consultant Senior Microsoft 365 / Power Platform

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Mes compétences :
.NET
JAVA / J2EE
JavaScript
Windows Phone
Scrum
C
MS Project
J2EE
OpenERP
XML
Windows
Windows 8
C++
Microsoft SharePoint
Cinema 4D
ERP
J2EE Applicaiton Development
Unity 3D
Eclipse
NetBeans
CSS
MySQL
Microsoft Silverlight
HTML
Adode PhotoShop
Rédaction technique
DB Browser for SQLite
Linux
Hyper-V
OData
Microsoft Office
SQLite Expert Professional
Entity Framework
AnkhSVN
Java
LINQ
UML
SQLite
SQL
Visual Studio
T4 (Text Template Transformation Toolkit)
Syncfusion
ADO.NET
C#
TFS
WPF
Windows 8.1
Blend for Visual Studio
XAML

Entreprises

  • Devoteam - Consultant Senior Microsoft 365 / Power Platform

    Informatique | Levallois-Perret (92300) 2019 - maintenant

  • SQLI - Ingénieur Concepteur Développeur .Net

    Levallois-Perret 2014 - 2019

  • Novedia Group - Développeur .Net

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - 2014 Conception et réalisation d'une application mobile sous Windows Phone 8 « OUATCH TV »

    Amélioration et correction d’anomalies des applications suivantes :
     RFI « Radio France Internationale» sous Windows Phone 8
     francetv pluzz sous Windows Phone 8
     OUATCH TV sous Windows 8.1
     France 24-MCD-RFI sous Windows 8.1

    Chiffrage des projets

    Technologies utilisées : AnkhSVN pour Visual Studio, Visual Studio 2013 Pro, Blend, Wireframesketcher, Adobe Photoshop CS5, Windows Phone Power Tools et Fiddler

    Compétences acquises : Travail en équipe et approfondissement technique sur les technologies Microsoft

    Compétences: Windows Phone 8, Windows 8, Tortoisesvn, Visual Studio, Blend

  • EFREI - Responsable Qualité

    Villejuif 2013 - 2014 Développement d’un site web pour la réservation de places de parking en utilisant la méthode Agile Scrum
    Rédaction d’un business plan
    Rédaction du document technique
    Compétences acquises : Gestion de projets informatiques et travail en groupe

  • Ngine Networks - Développeur .Net

    2013 - 2013 Conception et réalisation de deux applications Windows 8 « NRJ12 » et « Chérie25 » pour le client NRJ Group
    Technologies utilisées : Visual Studio 2012 Pro, TFS, Blend, Wireframesketcher et Adobe Photoshop CS6
    Compétences acquises : Travail en équipe et approfondissement technique sur les technologies Microsoft

  • Microsoft - Microsoft Student Partner

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2013 - 2014 Cette nouvelle expérience avec Microsoft France m'a permis de découvrir un nouveau monde de l'informatique.

    De nombreux avantages par rapport à un étudiant normal:

    - Un programme enrichissant avec diverses améliorations: techniques et relationnelle;
    - Reconnaissance des professionnels autour de Microsoft;
    - Reconnaissance avec une communauté de passionnés;
    - Une amélioration dans toutes les dimensions.

  • EFREI - Responsable technique

    Villejuif 2012 - 2013 Développement d’un portail web en utilisant la méthode Agile Scrum
    Rédaction d’un business plan
    Compétences acquises : Gestion de projets informatiques et travail en groupe

  • Microsoft - Développeur Mobile

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2012 - 2012 Développement d’une application mobile dans le secteur de Tourisme
    Technologies utilisées : Visual Studio 2010 Pro, Expression Blend 4, Windows Phone 7.5
    Compétences acquises : Approfondissement technique sur les technologies Microsoft

  • Microsoft - Technical Support

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2012 - 2012

  • Microsoft - MSP - Microsoft Student Partner

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2011 - 2012

  • MB Design - Développeur Web

    2011 - 2011 Conception et Développement d'un site web dynamique

  • Tunisie Télécom - Stage d'observation

    2010 - 2010

Formations

Réseau