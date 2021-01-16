Houston Ama Supercross WATCH (LIVE)

Watch Houston, Tx Round 1 Live | AMA Supercross 2021 TV Guide



https://amasupercross.live/



https://www.quora.com/How-do-I-watch-the-Houston-Supercross-2021-race-live-stream-for-Free/answer/David-Warner-255



Event Details:

ROUND 1 / Houston, TX / Jan 16, 2021

NRG Stadium

One NRG Park

Houston, TX 77054

250SX E | 450SX

Region: East

FanFest Open: 11:00 AM CT

Stadium Open for Qualifying: 1:00 PM CT

Stadium Open for Race: 3:30 PM CT

Opening Ceremonies: 4:30 PM CT

NBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), and MAVTV Motorsports Network, while live streaming coverage will be carried exclusively on NBC Sports Gold.

For USA: NBC is the official TV partner of Monster Energy Supercross. Replays of the 2019 season are available on NBC Sports Gold if you are inside the US, and on Supercross Video Pass if you are outside the US.





The AMA Supercross Championship is a USA-based motorcycle racing series, which is held every year. It starts from January and concludes in May. This premier dirt bike racing series is controlled by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA). Supercross was founded in 1974, as a variant of motocross. The riders use off-road motorbikes to participate in a Supercross race.



AMA Supercross 2021



Currently, AMA Supercross tracks have been made inside sophisticated stadiums. It creates comfort and attraction among the spectators, and has been engaging them as the consumers of this sport since the late 1970s. This series takes place in 14 major stadiums and a permanent racing circuit. This high-speed racing always attracts the audience and fans. Although it is a very risky and dangerous sport, the competitors always try to give their fans a breathtaking experience of the race. This sport demands higher level of dedication and skill, so that the riders can have a great battle on the track. The accessibility and comfort of these stadiums improved the popularity of Supercross over the motocross championship in the United States. The fans of Supercross are now spread around the world. Eli Tomac is the current champion of the AMA Supercross Championship.



AMA Supercross 2021

The first event of the Supercross will kick off at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on 16 January 2021 for a three-race stint. The event is expected to be one of the greatest sporting events of 2021. The action and excitement will certainly continue till May, as the competition is fierce as always. The event tickets can be purchased right away online or in-person as the full schedule has been updated. Fans from any corner of the world can enjoy the event live as many cable channels and streaming services will stream the grand event live.



Championship: Monster Energy AMA Supercross 2021

Start Date: Saturday, January 16, 2021

End Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021

Rounds: 17

TV Channel: NBC (USA) and Supercross Video Pass (Outside)

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)



Full Schedule of the AMA Supercross 2021

Monster Energy Supercross 2021 Complete Schedule Revealed



Glendale Removed, Orlando and Atlanta Added



Salt Lake City to Host Final Two Rounds



AMA Supercross 2021 Schedule



Feld Entertainment, Inc., today announced the complete schedule for the upcoming 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, season. The three rounds originally scheduled for Glendale, Ariz. were removed from the schedule and the series will now split those races between Orlando, Fla., and Salt Lake City.



State Farm Stadium in Glendale is a tremendous partner and the Arizona fans have strongly supported Supercross since 1999 but current attendance restrictions and local health mandates have created a difficult environment in which to plan this far in advance. We hope to return to Glendale in 2022.



After the trio of races in Indianapolis, Ind., the series will venture to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. for two races on Saturday, February 13 and Saturday, February 20, followed by the annual visit to the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. on Saturday, March 6.



The Arlington, Texas dates remain the same Saturday, March 13, Tuesday, March 16 and Saturday, March 20 at AT&T Stadium.



The three previously unannounced events will now take place in Atlanta, Ga. at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 10, Tuesday, April 13 and Saturday, April 17. The final two races of the season will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 24 and Saturday, May 1.



2021 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule ROUNDS 1-17

ROUND 1 Saturday, January 16 | Houston, TX (E) | NRG Stadium

ROUND 2 Tuesday, January 19 | Houston, TX (E) | NRG Stadium

ROUND 3 Saturday, January 23 | Houston, TX (E) | NRG Stadium

ROUND 4 Saturday, January 30 | Indianapolis, IN (E) | Lucas Oil Stadium

ROUND 5 Tuesday, February 2 | Indianapolis, IN (E) | Lucas Oil Stadium

ROUND 6 Saturday, February 6 | Indianapolis, IN (E) | Lucas Oil Stadium

ROUND 7 Saturday, February 13 | Orlando, FL (E) | Camping World Stadium

ROUND 8 Saturday, February 20 | Orlando, FL (W) | Camping World Stadium

ROUND 9 Saturday, March 6 | Daytona Beach, FL (W) | Daytona Intl. Speedway

ROUND 10 Saturday, March 13 | Arlington, TX (W) | AT&T Stadium

ROUND 11 Tuesday, March 16 | Arlington, TX (W) | AT&T Stadium

ROUND 12 Saturday, March 20 | Arlington, TX (W) | AT&T Stadium

ROUND 13 Saturday, April 10 | Atlanta, GA (W) | Atlanta Motor Speedway

ROUND 14 Tuesday, April 13 | Atlanta, GA (W) | Atlanta Motor Speedway

ROUND 15 Saturday, April 17 | Atlanta, GA (W) | Atlanta Motor Speedway

ROUND 16 Saturday, April 24 | Salt Lake City, UT (E) | Rice-Eccles Stadium

ROUND 17 Saturday, May 1 | Salt Lake City, UT (E/W) | Rice-Eccles Stadium