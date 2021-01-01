Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hubert SALA
Ajouter
Hubert SALA
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SEVEN PROTECTION
- Président
2017 - maintenant
KDA sécurity
Toulouse
2009 - 2017
La Dépêche du Midi
Kevlar Protection
- Security Team Manager Zénith of Toulouse & Carcassonne IN Festival
Toulouse
2000 - 2018
CARREFOUR VITROLLES
- Surveillant Magasin- ERP1/ERP2
1989 - 1997
BRINK'S VALEURS
- Escorteur
1988 - 1989
Metro Les Pennes Mirabeau
- Contrôleur sortie
1987 - 1987
Marine Nationale
- Équipage- BSI Prémar 3
Toulon (83000)
1985 - 1986
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Antonio RODRIGUEZ
Elodie SERBELLONE
Laura KERBART
Laurent CUZACQ
Marie DIETRICH
Mohammed KAZDALI
Philippe REYNAUD
Tony TACSIN