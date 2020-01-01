Ian LUBCKE

2000 - 2009* International property management
* Human resources management
* Project planning and execution in various sectors
* Aircraft operations and administration
* Yacht maintenance, operations and administration
* Local representation for the client
* Client services coordination, administration & communication
* Accounting, forecasting and budgets
* Special events and travel management
Private Client
- House Manager / Butler / Chief Steward
1989 - 1999House Manager / Butler
* Charged with of the formation, training and management of staff during the initial set up of the property.
* Daily coordination of service and housekeeping
* Creation and stocking of the wines and cigars
* Public relations with clients and their guests
* Transport schedules and logistics
Chief Steward (Private Yacht)
* Management of service and housekeeping staff, training, rosters and daily designation of tasks
* Corporate and social entertaining
* Maintenance and up keep of the yachts interior
* Shipyard winter project planning and execution
* Client and guest activities including travel
* International stock control and ordering
Hotel
- Assistant Manager
1984 - 1988
Formations
Carine Technical College West Coast TAFE (Perth)
Perth1981 - 1983Diploma in Catering & Hotel Management