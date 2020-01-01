Menu

Ian LUBCKE

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Private Family Office - Estate Manager

    maintenant

    2000 - 2009 * International property management
    * Human resources management
    * Project planning and execution in various sectors
    * Aircraft operations and administration
    * Yacht maintenance, operations and administration
    * Local representation for the client
    * Client services coordination, administration & communication
    * Accounting, forecasting and budgets
    * Special events and travel management

  • Private Client - House Manager / Butler / Chief Steward

    1989 - 1999 House Manager / Butler
    * Charged with of the formation, training and management of staff during the initial set up of the property.
    * Daily coordination of service and housekeeping
    * Creation and stocking of the wines and cigars
    * Public relations with clients and their guests
    * Transport schedules and logistics

    Chief Steward (Private Yacht)
    * Management of service and housekeeping staff, training, rosters and daily designation of tasks
    * Corporate and social entertaining
    * Maintenance and up keep of the yachts interior
    * Shipyard winter project planning and execution
    * Client and guest activities including travel
    * International stock control and ordering

  • Hotel - Assistant Manager

    1984 - 1988

Formations

  • Carine Technical College West Coast TAFE (Perth)

    Perth 1981 - 1983 Diploma in Catering & Hotel Management

    Catering and Hotel Management

  • City Beach High School (Perth)

    Perth 1976 - 1980 High School Diploma

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel