Igor NGAMI
Igor NGAMI
Courbevoie
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SYMANTEC
- Engineer IT Backup Exec on Windows administration and Virtualization
Courbevoie
2012 - maintenant
Managing and Implementing Backup and restore of Windows Server, SQL, Exchange Server, Active Directory and Visualization Technology
ESITA
- Etudiant
2003 - 2005
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Albert NGALLE-LOTH
Anna NOWAKOWSKA
Dieye MAMADOU
Guillaume TROOST
Jacqueline Lydia MIKOLO
Luc MAVOUNGOU
Marc JURET
Noba NOBA INTERIM
Paul MBOUNGOU
Precieux Gaetan ONGOUYA