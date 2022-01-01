Ihsan GOKSU

Mes compétences :
Textile
Production
Qualité
Amélioration continue
Lean IT
Gestion de projet
Environnement
Dynamique
Entreprises
S.I.T.M. (Schinasi International Textile Machine) à Chanteloup les vignes, Ile de France
- Chef de production, Chef de projet, Suivie d’affaire
2007 - 2009-Production manager:
oIn charge of the coordination between the direction and the technical posts
oLoaded of followed by the production and by the management of delivery
deadlines
-Project manager:
oIn charge of the development and the realization of new projects
oIn charge of the development and the realization and modifications
of various systems
-Followed by business:
oTo assure smooth and professional conduct with both suppliers and customers both in France and abroad (China, India, Indonesia, Turkey, Europe) to continue good relations with the commercial links and
ensure a good after-sales service
2007 - 2008Design and realization of a system adaptable piezoelectric Jacquard loom on postponing type of knitting machine industry