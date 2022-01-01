Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ilias BENABDESSELAM
Ajouter
Ilias BENABDESSELAM
DÉCINES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
RECHERCHE CONTRAT D'APPRENTISSAGE
- Apprenti Ingénieur, BTP
2016 - maintenant
ARTEO CONSTRUCTION
- Assistant ingénieur travaux principal
2016 - 2016
PEIX
- Assistant gestionnaire de chantier
2015 - 2015
ADF Climatisation
- Chef de chantier
2015 - 2015
Centre Social le Gand Vire
- Animateur social
2015 - 2015
Tour de Pizz
- Pizzaïolo
2014 - 2015
Delta Construction & Partners
- Chef d'équipe
2014 - 2014
Centre social Paul Lagevin
- Animateur social
2012 - 2013
DM Sports
- Forain sur les marchés
2010 - 2016
Formations
Étudiant À L'Ecole Des Mines D'Alès
Ales
2016 - maintenant
Ingénieur, BTP
Formation en alternance
Université Claude Bernard Lyon
Villeurbanne
2015 - 2016
Licence
IUT Lyon 1 - Site De Villeurbanne Doua
Villeurbanne
2013 - 2015
DUT
Lycée Robert Doisneau
Vaulx En Velin
2012 - 2013
Baccalauréat Scientifique
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel