Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Irène POLITIS
Ajouter
Irène POLITIS
LIEUSAINT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Www.irène-politis.18sexy.be
Entreprises
Université Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne
- Responsable DU 'Responsable Mutualiste'
2013 - maintenant
IUT Sénart, département TC, UPEC
- Responsable licence pro banque, enseignante de droit
2004 - 2013
Formations
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
1999 - 2000
DEA droit social
Ecole Normale Supérieure De Cachan (Cachan)
Cachan
1996 - 2000
Réseau
Corinne ZAMBOTTO
Fateh BOUCHENE
Isabelle HIRTZLIN
Jean-Baptiste VILARINHO
Laura BLANDIN
Maud GERMAIN
Olivier TEYSSIER
Patrice BAUMARD
Pierre-Olivier GAILLAND
Valerie BLONDIN