Irfan JETHA
Irfan JETHA
En résumé
Http://hiat.svla.ru
Entreprises
Neo Cuisines
- Vendeur Concepteur de Cuisine
2020 - maintenant
JET SERVICE
- Gérant
2017 - 2019
Sogecore
- Technicien Après Vente Automobile
Sainte-Clotilde
2015 - 2015
Bp
- Opérateur de Station Service
Cergy
2014 - 2016
Courcelles Autotech
- Mecanicien Automobile
2014 - 2014
Data Service Integration
- Stagiaire Réseau Informatique
2012 - 2012
Stop-Bugs
- Stagiaire
2012 - 2012
Maintenance informatique & Internet
Formations
Lycée Garac, Ecole Nationale Des Professions De L'Automobile
Argenteuil
2014 - 2016
bts ava
Lycée Jean Perrin
Saint André
2011 - 2013
BAC S.E.N (Systeme Electronique Numerique)
Réseau
Angélique VILRUS
Chénila JETHA CASSIM
Sondarjee ADRIK
Tyvas Sérigraphie SARL