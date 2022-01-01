Isabelle MARCELLIN

Mes compétences :
Diplomatie
Réactivité
Gestion du stress
Confidentialité
Autonomie professionnelle
Microsoft Office
Internet
Entreprises
Saur
- Assistant Manager
2006 - maintenantSince April 2007
Assistant to the International Business Development Director
Assistant to the International Projects Manager
From December 2006 to April 2007
Assistant to Chief Financial Officer of the Group
SOCIEDADE DE VINHOS SENHORA DO CONVENTO (PORTUGAL)
- Trilingual Assistant Manager and Administration Manager
1996 - 2006Numerous tasks handled simultaneously:
Responsible for:
- All the administrative work of the company. Contact with all official organisms wealth, taxes, banks, lawyers and notaries
- Sales:
- Export and shipment:
- Organisation of and participation to business trips abroad and in Portugal
- Participation to several exhibitions in Portugal: Lisbon, Oporto, Coimbra as representative of the company
- Participation to several dinners “Epicure” as representative of the company.
- Organisation and press presentation in St-Tropez (France) of a new Port.
- Organization of frequent receptions (Ambassadors, Counsels, Ministers of Portuguese Government, etc...)
- Constant relationship with the Town authorities, journalists local and abroad.
- Participation to the publication of a book on Douro Wines.
- Participation to several radio broadcastings about Tourism in the Douro Region.
Assistant of the Owner/CEO (both on the company and the private sphere).
CELAIN CONFECTION SA
- Commercial Secretary and Assistant Manager
1992 - 1992Mission :
- Re-organisation of Sales Dept
- Re-organisation of Shipment Dept
- Export to Russia
KOOR FRANCE
- Assistant Manager
1982 - 1988French subsidiary of a foreign company (Middle-East) – 28 000 employees worldwide.
Responsible for:
- All secretarial work, and monthly reports to the Mother Company
- Organisation of business trips
- Preparation of and participation to seminars
- Handling of customer records (orders, recovery of debts), suppliers.
- Contact with banks (signature on all accounts)
- Preparation and participation to different exhibitions in France (SIMA, SIAL, BATIMAT)
R.E.A.
- Shorthand typist, and bilingual Secretary