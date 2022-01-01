Isabelle NOVEL

Marcom specialist familiar with multicultural expertise

• Work with team or individual across functions (sales, bid managers, portfolio, HR..)

• Define marketing strategy, develop complex project & marketing plans

• Develop and implement marketing programmes that embrace the complexity of companies' challenges in reaching out to its target business audience.

• Work with strategic partners on co-marketing activities and programmes (SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, NetApp, Dassault....)

• Coordinate lead management, Loyalty & Engagement efforts

• Manage ongoing communication of marketing messaging and activities across the organization



• Manage Corporate communications

• Crisis communication issues

• Internal Communications



• Press activities and Public Relations (among them influent industry associations)



• Events management



Specialties

International Marketing , internal communications, corporate communications, Press, Public relations, Lobbying,

Areas : Services, Information technology, telcos, B2B, B2C and verticals, cloud computing, outsourcing, security, hosting







