Isabelle NOVEL

Elise Philippot
maintenant
FrontRange
- Marketing Director EMEA
2014 - maintenant
- Direct report to CMO in the US and VP Sales in Europe
- Play a key role withing the EMEA marketing programs in coordination with teams based in Germany, UK , France, and covering Southern,Central, UK Ireland and Nordics, The Netherlands and Belgium, Switzerland, regions
- Develop and drive integrated marketing programs consisting of best practice marketing mix elements that generate quality marketing pipeline prospects that will ultimately be passed as Sales opportunities to sales and Partner account teams.Is
- Contribute to the development of the regional marketing strategy together with sales leadership
- Centralize EMEA budget
- Track program results, measure programs success
FrontRange
- Regional Marketing Manager France and Benelux
2013 - 2014
- Play a key role withing the EMEA marketing programs, in France and Benelux region
- Permanent coordination with UK and US managers
- Develop and drive integrated marketing programs consisting of best practice marketing mix elements that generate quality marketing pipeline prospects that will ultimately be passed as Sales opportunities to sales and Partner account teams.
- Coordinate Public Relations activities
- Responsible for integrated marketing campaigns
- Plan, organize, develop marketing programs, industry events, user groups and other activities to generate qualified opportunities and drive sales
- Manage the field marketing program budget and vendors contracts
- Track program results, mesure programs success,
- Manage the marketing program calendar and align with corporate and partner programs
T-SYSTEMS France -DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Group
- Directeur marketing communication
2010 - 2014
Head of marketing and communications for French LBU - Permanent invitee of the Management Board :
- MARKETING -
- Member international marketing community with central marketing management in Germany - regular travels to management meetings
- Create campaigns and Coordinate implementation (Campaign/Creative/Production) – partners with creative resources to launch all program collateral, marketing etc.
- Create tools and messaging to develop loyalty and generate leads and contacts
- Manage ongoing communication of marketing messaging and promotional plans across service organizations (Customers, partners etc.)
- Lead management and accurate follow up
- References programme
CHANNEL PROGRAMMES MANAGEMENT
- Develop co-marketing campaign with strategic partners - SAP, Dassault, Microsoft, Oracle,
- Manage ongoing communication of marketing messaging and promotional plans across service organizations (Customers, partners etc.)
- CORPORATE COMS -
- Responsible for the President's image and corporate communications
- Press and Public relations, Lobbying (influent industry associations...)
- Events management
- Define Strategic marketing messages and programmes that embrace the international and local strategy of the organization.
- EADS RELATED MARKETING ACTIVITIES
- EADS is one of our most important global account
- Management of EADS related activities in France with close relationships with account directors in Germany - Airbus, Cassidian, Eurocopter, Astrium
- Specific marketing plan, budget and teams
- INTERNAL COMS -
- Manage internal communications and crisis communications on project base
- Support HR related programmes
- Managers conventions, sales kick off
- Sponsorship and philanthropy
PORTER NOVELLI France
- Directeur Conseil pour Hewlett-Packard France
2006 - 2009
DIRECTEUR CONSEIL,MANAGER DE L’EQUIPE HEWLETT-PACKARD France
- Responsable Communication externe: Corporate, Grand Public, Entreprises
- Communication interne
- Sujets : institutionnel (notoriété + image), produits grand public et professionnels, communication sensible (plans sociaux, revitalisation), développement durable, mécénat, philanthropie
Objectifs :
Restructurer l’équipe dédiée HP & optimiser la satisfaction client. Développer le conseil et rédiger les plans de communication selon les problématiques de business d’HP. Gérer la communication des produits professionnels et grand public. Supporter la communication interne. Gérer les situations de crise. Adresser les relais d’opinion et les influenceurs du Net. Coordonner les opérations avec l’international.
• Client leader HP et manager de l’équipe : 9 personnes
• Restructuration et refonte de l’équipe : procédures, gestion du compte dans un objectif de rentabilité, contrôle qualité, gestion du temps et des budgets
• Réflexion stratégique et gestion opérationnelle de la communication produits et institutionnelle (communication globale hors média)
• Développement d’opérations de net influence
• Support pour la communication interne HP (Green Days, plans sociaux, revitalisation etc..)
• Coordinatrice au sein d’HP, en contact direct avec les Managers et la Direction
Isabelle Novel Consulting
- Manager
2004 - 2006
• Directrice clientèle pour l’agence les 100 ciels : management des équipes, gestion
de la relation clientèle, stratégie : ERICSSON, REGUS, EADS, INFINEON, COLT
• Gestion en direct des clients : DUNOD éditeur, sites web cashstore.fr, meilleurmobile.fr
YUCATAN
- DIRECTRICE DE CLIENTELE
2000 - 2004
DIRECTRICE DE CLIENTELE
Manager du Pôle IT : stratégie, CRM, opérationnel, business development, management
2000/2004
Management 20 consultants, coordination opérationnelle, accompagnement stratégique des clients : SYMANTEC, SETIB France TELECOM…
• Business développement & Rédaction des recommandations stratégiques
• Responsabilités internationales : coordination avec le Réseau (appels d’offres, opérations)
MANNING SELVAGE & LEE'S (Groupe PUBLICIS)
- DIRECTRICE DEPARTEMENT HIGH TECH
1999 - 2000
FONDATRICE/DIRECTRICE DU DEPARTEMENT HIGH-TECH
Clients : 4D, Ministère de la Défense israélien à Paris, Virtual Computer…
• Fondatrice du département High-Tech de la filiale Française
• Recrutement et Management de 5 personnes dont 2 confirmées
• Conseil & Réflexion stratégique : plans de communication + coordination opérationnelle
• Développement : prospection intensive, réponse aux appels d’offres France et International
BERMUDES RP
- CONSULTANTE SENIOR
1997 - 1999
RESPONSABLE RELATIONS EXTERIEURES & RELATIONS PUBLIQUES : SUN & ORACLE
• Développement des plans de communication & gestion opérationnelle
• Organisation du Worldwide meeting de Sun Microsystems - Intégration totale chez Sun
• Chargée des Relations Publiques du Président d’Oracle France
COM'VITAMINE
- CONSULTANTE SENIOR
1996 - 1997
CONSULTANTE RP SENIOR
Développement du pôle BtoB au sein de l’agence
• Développement et Management du pôle High-Tech BtoB : Prospection, constitution des équipes, rédaction des propositions stratégiques et commerciales, relation clients
• 4D, ATTACHMATE, ACCTON, COREL
9 ASSOCIES
- RESPONSABLE DES RELATIONS EXTERIEURES DE CISCO SYSTEMS & HITACHI
1995 - 1996
• Détachée auprès de Cisco pour la définition et la gestion de la communication globale (hors média) de l’entreprise
• Création, édition des guides d’informations partenaires Cisco Systems
• Localisation des publicités et des informations de source internationale
Free lance
- Free lance
1991 - 1991
Symposium européen des entreprises de restauration du patrimoine monumental au Palais de l’Europe à Strasbourg /Groupe UNIC Technologies
GROUPE HARD COM
- Consultante senior
1991 - 1995
• Chargée des relations presse/relations publiques de WELLFLEET ET NOVELL
GIMEOR SA
- CHARGEE DE COMMUNICATION
1989 - 1990
• Communication interne, relations média, salons professionnels, magazine d’entreprise