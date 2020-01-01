Menu

Isabelle THOMAS

SIX FOURS LES PLAGES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • COLLECTIVITE TERRITORIALE - CADRE ADMINISTRATIF

    maintenant

  • CLUB SPORTIF SANARY CAP GARONNE - CHARGE DE PROJET EVENEMENTIEL SPORTIF

    2006 - 2010

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau