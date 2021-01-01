Menu

Ishan ISHANPANDEY (PANDEY)

  • Managing Partner
  • R Strategic
  • Managing Partner

Bhopal, India

Ishaan is the founder of a for profit think tank : R Strategic .Prior to R Strategic he has served as an Advisor to Member of Parliament, Industry Analyst at a market research firm & a consultant for a not-for profit . He studied business administration where he was intrigued by boom, bubble & bust cycle and decided to publish a research paper on Chinese real estate market. He holds bachelors degree in Computer Science , which he believes introduced him to the power of Internet.
In 2015 , R Strategic was born as a crux of all the knowledge gained from different school of thoughts : Governance, Society, Business & Technology.

  R Strategic - Managing Partner

    Contrôle de gestion | Bhopal, India 2015 - maintenant We are Decoding the Fourth Industrial Revolution. R Strategic defines Strategies derived through Research. R Strategic exists to bridge the gap between think tanks and the research firms for stakeholders of the fourth industrial revolution - Businesses, Creators, Consumers & Governments.

    The Vision of is to simplify complex problems of Fourth Industrial Revolution in areas of , Society , Judiciary, Economics & Technology.

