Ishan ISHANPANDEY (PANDEY)

Ishaan is the founder of a for profit think tank : R Strategic .Prior to R Strategic he has served as an Advisor to Member of Parliament, Industry Analyst at a market research firm & a consultant for a not-for profit . He studied business administration where he was intrigued by boom, bubble & bust cycle and decided to publish a research paper on Chinese real estate market. He holds bachelors degree in Computer Science , which he believes introduced him to the power of Internet.

In 2015 , R Strategic was born as a crux of all the knowledge gained from different school of thoughts : Governance, Society, Business & Technology.