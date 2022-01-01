Ismail KADRI

Profil As a Linux Administrator, my objective is to strengthen the companys applications and system features, develop scripts and codes, and configure servers and maintain networks to reinforce the companys technical performance. Part of this objective is to develop tools needed for effective database setup, ensure that Linux environment is performing at its optimum level, manage system backups and provide infrastructure support. To be able to fulfill this, I will utilize the knowledge and expertise I have gained in my over two years experience as Linux Administrator such as Linux scripting, firewalling and IDS software. With this said, I am confident that this objective is possible

Experienced, enthusiastic I.T. Analyst offering four-plus years experience and Master's coursework in Information Technology. Demonstrated success in installing, configuring, and troubleshooting LAN's, Windows environment, and Apple products.

Over 4+ year's Help Desk / Desktop Support including analyzing, designing, installing, maintaining, and repairing hardware, software, peripherals, and networks. Proven customer service skills, detail orientated, self-directed, and results driven. Skilled in communicating highly technical information to both technical and non-technical personnel.