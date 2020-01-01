Israel ISRAELOPADEYI (ISRAEL ANUOLUWA OPADEYI)

Who is Israel Anuoluwa Opadeyi???
A Creative Digital Media Expert, SEO Specialist, Sales Strategist, Copywriter and Social Media Consultant with over 2 years of experience.
I show You how to increase your Visibility, get more Clients, Increase Sales and retain more Customers using Search engine, Salesfunnel, Digital media (Graphics, Animation, Video...), Social media and Content marketing.
I also train You on Relevant, Cash Generating Digital Skills required in the 21st Century (2020).
My passion involves; learning and implementing new creative, innovative, automated, easy to use I.C.T related solutions.
My Unique Value-driven Services and Solutions include, but are not limited to;
1. Professional Services:
- I Create Interactive and Result-driven Graphics, Whiteboard Videos, 3d Animation.
- I help individuals/brands/businesses appear on top and dominate major Search Engines - SEO (Organic Growth)
- I do Social Media Branding, Automation and Marketing for individuals/brands/businesses to reach/retain more Clients
- I Show and Create Cash-Spitting Salesfunnel plus Email Marketing Branded-Customized, Automated Salesfunnel and Emails...
2. For Smart Biz Solutions (SCOB Method©)
I show you how to use your Smartphone to get more customers and increase sales using these 3 steps below;
Step 1: (Research) Based on the Niche/Sector your business/brand, I will show you my simple but effective way to discover the problems of people (in that Niche/Sector) and create/position your Product, Service as the Solution they need.
Step 2: (Content Creation) This is my Big Secret.
I will teach how to create irresistible and interactive content that grabs attention of anyone, connect with their emotions and gives them peace to take action.
Step 3: (Sales Process) I will show you Step-by-step process to creating a Profitable Salesfunnel that makes people keep buying your Products or Services (Offer).
