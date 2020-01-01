Issam TOUNSI

• 2009-2010.Diplôme en Génie Pétrolier, option (exploration) master professionnel
• 2009-2010 Diplôme national d’ingénieur en génie géoressource et environnement à l’ENIS
Petrophysicist, Seismic processing, Quantitative seismic interpretation, Seismic acquisition
-Seismic interpretation and mapping
-Participation in development projects
-Validation of technical choice operational
-Realizing a quality check of existing data
-inspection work on site (recording of logs, perforation, Well Site Geologist..)
-logging interpretation
As a member of the development team my main tasks were the Participation in the development projects in collaboration with the member of my team component by reservoir engineer and Production engineer .
• Data Validation providers on site
-Interpretation of production logs
- Supervision mission to recording Production logs (USIT, Caliper, Thermometer, PMIT...)
- Supervision of many perforation mission (production wells and water injector wells).
• Interpretation of the 2D and 3D seismic sections and mapping.
• reserves estimation.
