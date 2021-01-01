Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ivan GONZALEZ CURIEL
Ajouter
Ivan GONZALEZ CURIEL
GÖTEBORG
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Hi i am ivan gonzalez this is my blog
https://t.co/kkYI24dKJu
Entreprises
Cochlear
- Chef de Produit - Implants & Surgery
2019 - maintenant
MacoPharma
- Chef de produit - Transplant
2013 - maintenant
Quintiles
- E-detailing sales representative
Durham
2011 - 2012
CM Research Ltd.
- Research Account Manager
2010 - 2011
Eli Lilly Mexico
- Primary Care Sales Representative
2007 - 2009
Formations
Hult International Business School HULT (London)
London
2009 - 2010
Master of Business Administration
Obtention du diplôme ABPI (association britannique de l'industrie pharmaceutique)
IESEG, School Of Management
Lille
2006 - 2006
Växjö University (Vaxjo)
Vaxjo
2004 - 2005
Modern Marketing Practices
Modern Marketing Practices - ERASMUS Program
ITESM CEM - Tec De Monterrey (Estado De México)
Estado De México
2002 - 2006
LICENCE Administration des Entreprises
Réseau
Anaïs MORTIER
Antoine HUYGHE
Aude CAUDROIT DARCQ
Audrey MEMBRILLA
Damien CERNAK
Marie LAULHÉ
Michael FRECHIN
Pierre BONNET
Stephane MELLOUL
Thibault PLA