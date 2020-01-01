Retail
Jacques LEBASTARD
Jacques LEBASTARD
LES CLAYES SOUS BOIS
En résumé
Www.jacques-lebastard.18sexy.be
Mes compétences :
IOS development
SSO
Entreprises
Evidian
- IAM Software Development
LES CLAYES SOUS BOIS
2007 - maintenant
- AccessMaster (strong authentication, smart cards, PKI, SSO)
- ID Synchro : synchronize/aggregate sources of data (Directories, RDBMS, Files)
- WiseGuard : authentication & SSO
- Authentication Manager : strong authentication (smart cards, PKI, OTP, biometrics, RFID badges), SSO, SSPR
BULL
- Ingénieur Informatique
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
1992 - 2000
- Projet européen SESAME (http://www.cosic.esat.kuleuven.be/sesame/html/sesame_what.html) : Authentication, Access Management, PKI, SSO.
- AccessMaster : Strong Authentication (smart card, X.509 certificate, PKI), SSO
Ambassade de France aux Etats-Unis
- Informaticien
enghien les bains
1990 - 1991
VSNA Informaticien attaché au Service des Visas du Consulat Général.
Formations
Université Rennes 1 IFSIC
Rennes
1987 - 1990
DESS Informatique
Université Nantes
Nantes
1985 - 1987
Informatique
Lycée Saint Stanislas
Nantes
1982 - 1985
Théophane Vénard (Nantes)
Nantes
1978 - 1982
Réseau
Florence BURNOUD
François BERETTI
Frédéric VIOLLET
Gérard CRÉMIER
Hervé DAUSSIN
Jean-Luc ROCCA-SERRA
Nathalie BAUDUIN
Philippe DUTRUEUX
Philippe SCHIFANO
Xavier CLASTRES