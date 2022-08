Jalal SOCRATE

Wide range of experience in field of engineering. Quality, safety and environment system management, mechanical research and design, planning and supervision of production systems. Languages spoken: fluent in French, Arabic and English. Excellent communication and observation skills; versatility; ability to work with a team as well as individually.



Mes compétences :

Solid Edge

Continuous Improvement

observation skills

environment system management

develop deputies

aided design

Solidworks

Simulink

SAP

Quality Management

Pro/ENGINEER

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Office

Matlab

MFG/Pro

Liquid Penetrant Testing

LabVIEW

Inventory Management

ISO 900X Standard

Citrix Winframe

CE Marking

Autodesk Inventor

Autocad

Audit