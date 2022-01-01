Menu

Jamal KARBOUT

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP FICO, AA, AR, AP....
SAP MM
International Financial Reporting
US GAAP
Scala Accounting
Sarbanes-Oxley SOX
Reconciliations
READSOFT Implementation
Credits Monitoring
Concur implementation
Cash Flows
BW SYSTEM

Entreprises

  • Arkas Holding Group - Credits Monitoring & Control Supervisor

    2013 - maintenant Credits Monitoring & Control Supervisor at Arkas Holding Group

  • Monsanto - Morocco Controllership

    2011 - 2013 * Implementing SAP System and provide support to top management in US St Louis;
    * Improve All financial process (Purchasing, inventory MM, Finance &Accounting FI, Controlling FICO,..);
    * Provide and accurate remediation audit plan;
    * Responsible of Reconciliation Accounts via BLACKLINE System;
    * READSOFT Implementation( invoices scanning);
    * Give Support to management for elaborating Budget, Purchasing, sales forecast...;
    * Prepare a monthly financial statement according to US GAAP;
    * Good Knowledge on FCPA protocols;
    * Good knowledge on system banking Citi Direct;
    * Verify and control all statements with the accounting firm regarding income tax, withholding tax; Liasse fiscale ...:
    * Concur implementation;
    * External & internal auditors interlocutor;
    * It coordinator (Open ticket, negotiation with IT suppliers, IT project follow up);
    * Ensure 500KMAD DOA bank signature;

  • Syngenta CP Morocco SA - Senior Accountant

    2009 - 2011 In charge of Shared service for both companies Syngenta Crop SA & Syngenta Seeds.
    * Accounts Payable (Booking, Analysis)
    * Accounts Receivable (Booking, Analysis);
    * Fixed Assets (Project mode) ;
    * Significant contribution in implementing policies including SOX requirements in close
    collaboration with "Resources Global Professional";
    * Matching Intercompany balances;
    * Lead role in Monthly closing and cost accounting;
    * Active support in elaborating financial statements according to local IFRS;
    * Easy user of SAP and Scala;
    * Monthly Internal control;
    * Good knowledge on Citi Direct application;

  • Syngenta Seeds SA - Accountant

    2005 - 2009 * General ledger accounting;
    * Treasury;
    * Monthly bank reconciliation ;
    * Support in elaborating Cash flow reports and bank negotiations;
    * Project follow up of investments on SAP;
    * Accounting according to local IFRS;
    * Prepare VAT declaration, Reimbursement;

Formations

  • Institute Of Management Of The University Of Savoy (IMUS - IAE Savoie Mont Blanc) Mundiapolis Execu (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2012 - 2013 Master Degree in Administration and Finance Management DAF

  • TSGE Institut Spécialisé De La Technologie Appliquée D'Agadir (Agadir)

    Agadir 2003 - 2005 Gestion des Entreprises

Réseau