Jamal KARBOUT

Mes compétences :
SAP FICO, AA, AR, AP....
SAP MM
International Financial Reporting
US GAAP
Scala Accounting
Sarbanes-Oxley SOX
Reconciliations
READSOFT Implementation
Credits Monitoring
Concur implementation
Cash Flows
BW SYSTEM
Entreprises
Arkas Holding Group
- Credits Monitoring & Control Supervisor
2013 - maintenantCredits Monitoring & Control Supervisor at Arkas Holding Group
Monsanto
- Morocco Controllership
2011 - 2013 * Implementing SAP System and provide support to top management in US St Louis;
* Improve All financial process (Purchasing, inventory MM, Finance &Accounting FI, Controlling FICO,..);
* Provide and accurate remediation audit plan;
* Responsible of Reconciliation Accounts via BLACKLINE System;
* READSOFT Implementation( invoices scanning);
* Give Support to management for elaborating Budget, Purchasing, sales forecast...;
* Prepare a monthly financial statement according to US GAAP;
* Good Knowledge on FCPA protocols;
* Good knowledge on system banking Citi Direct;
* Verify and control all statements with the accounting firm regarding income tax, withholding tax; Liasse fiscale ...:
* Concur implementation;
* External & internal auditors interlocutor;
* It coordinator (Open ticket, negotiation with IT suppliers, IT project follow up);
* Ensure 500KMAD DOA bank signature;
Syngenta CP Morocco SA
- Senior Accountant
2009 - 2011In charge of Shared service for both companies Syngenta Crop SA & Syngenta Seeds.
* Accounts Payable (Booking, Analysis)
* Accounts Receivable (Booking, Analysis);
* Fixed Assets (Project mode) ;
* Significant contribution in implementing policies including SOX requirements in close
collaboration with "Resources Global Professional";
* Matching Intercompany balances;
* Lead role in Monthly closing and cost accounting;
* Active support in elaborating financial statements according to local IFRS;
* Easy user of SAP and Scala;
* Monthly Internal control;
* Good knowledge on Citi Direct application;
Syngenta Seeds SA
- Accountant
2005 - 2009 * General ledger accounting;
* Treasury;
* Monthly bank reconciliation ;
* Support in elaborating Cash flow reports and bank negotiations;
* Project follow up of investments on SAP;
* Accounting according to local IFRS;
* Prepare VAT declaration, Reimbursement;
Formations
Institute Of Management Of The University Of Savoy (IMUS - IAE Savoie Mont Blanc) Mundiapolis Execu (Casablanca)
Casablanca2012 - 2013Master Degree in Administration and Finance Management DAF
TSGE Institut Spécialisé De La Technologie Appliquée D'Agadir (Agadir)