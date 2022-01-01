陈含柔 JANET CHEN

- More than 7 years of Internet, software and network industry experience
- Corporate and technical strategy, corporate development, product planning and maintenance upgrades.
- Large-scale project and team management experience from industry heavyweights and successful startups Managed software products and services used by millions of users
- A perfect balance of technical knowledge, management skills and business acumen.
Expertise: Digital Transformation, Technology Strategy, Product Planning, Software and Web Development, Analytics Troubleshooting, Maintenance
- Digital transformation, technology strategy, product planning and development
- Leadership, project and people management
- System, network, application, service and security management system
- Architecture design of mission-critical web applications. SaaS and on-premises solutions
Software and Web Development
-Python
-C
-Django
- android studio
cloud computing
-Amazon AWS
-Microsoft Azure
safe question
- Firewall, ACL, IPSEC VPN, NAT
- Checkpoint Firewall
-F5 load balancing
Troubleshooting and Maintenance
-line shark
-Whatsup gold
Professional skills and SFIA level.
Technical Support - I can work in a wide range of complex environments and have the ability to handle complex hardware, software and network issues. (SFIA-complexity level 5)
Project Management - I have extensive IT knowledge including systems integration, network design and implementation, system and network troubleshooting, project implementation, project execution and delivery. (SFIA-Knowledge Level 4)
Business Analysis - I can conduct business analysis and find suitable IT solutions to grow the business. (SFIA-Business Skills Level 4)
Business skills and SFIA level
I can maintain good relationships with suppliers, customers and stakeholders. (SFIA-Influence Level 5)
I can write fluently in Chinese and English. I can speak Mandarin, Cantonese, English (Business Skills - Level 3)