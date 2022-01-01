Menu

陈含柔 JANET CHEN

  • IT.ie
  • Technical Manager

Dublin

En résumé

- More than 7 years of Internet, software and network industry experience
- Corporate and technical strategy, corporate development, product planning and maintenance upgrades.
- Large-scale project and team management experience from industry heavyweights and successful startups Managed software products and services used by millions of users
- A perfect balance of technical knowledge, management skills and business acumen.

Expertise: Digital Transformation, Technology Strategy, Product Planning, Software and Web Development, Analytics Troubleshooting, Maintenance
- Digital transformation, technology strategy, product planning and development
- Leadership, project and people management
- System, network, application, service and security management system
- Architecture design of mission-critical web applications. SaaS and on-premises solutions

Software and Web Development
-Python
-C
-Django
- android studio

cloud computing
-Amazon AWS
-Microsoft Azure

safe question
- Firewall, ACL, IPSEC VPN, NAT
- Checkpoint Firewall
-F5 load balancing

Troubleshooting and Maintenance
-line shark
-Whatsup gold

Professional skills and SFIA level.
Technical Support - I can work in a wide range of complex environments and have the ability to handle complex hardware, software and network issues. (SFIA-complexity level 5)
Project Management - I have extensive IT knowledge including systems integration, network design and implementation, system and network troubleshooting, project implementation, project execution and delivery. (SFIA-Knowledge Level 4)
Business Analysis - I can conduct business analysis and find suitable IT solutions to grow the business. (SFIA-Business Skills Level 4)

Business skills and SFIA level
I can maintain good relationships with suppliers, customers and stakeholders. (SFIA-Influence Level 5)
I can write fluently in Chinese and English. I can speak Mandarin, Cantonese, English (Business Skills - Level 3)

Entreprises

  • IT.ie - Technical Manager

    Informatique | Dublin 2021 - maintenant Responsibilities:
    • Analyzing, planning, designing and developing the system which integrated the Sale managment , supplier oreder , stock management and CRM(Client relationship management).
    • Anlayzing and designing network achitecture and implement network infrastucture.
    • Installing, configuring, testing, maintaining and administering network facilities including hardware, software and firewalls.
    • Troubleshooting, identifying and resolving network LAN and WAN problems, system problems and emergency maintenance activities.
    • Preparing and delivering training courses and the associated materials, system operation manuals for all shareholders.
    • Documenting and optimizing process for network inventory and recording diagnosis and resolution of network and system faults and provding IT technology Support for company sales, accountants and shareholders
    •Design, develop and maintaing website and monitoring, securing the company website.

Formations

